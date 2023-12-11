Kylie Minogue's Extension (The Extended Mixes) Out Now; Includes The Global Smash Hit And Grammy Nominated "Padam Padam" And Title Track "Tension"





Kylie's glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, five billion streams and nine UK Number 1 albums. Her multiple awards include three BRIT awards, two MTV awards and a GRAMMY. Kylie is the only female artist to score a Number 1 album and Top 10 singles in five consecutive decades in the UK. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global pop icon Kylie Minogue's highly anticipated album, Extension (The Extended Mixes) is out now via BMG. The record includes special extended versions of all the tracks from Tension including the global smash hit singles " Tension ", "Hold On To Now" and GRAMMY Nominated " Padam Padam ".The album is available on limited edition double splatter effect vinyl and digitally. Kylie's album Tension earned her a ninth UK Number 1 album - outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined in its first week of release in September. Kylie Minogue has just earned her 6th GRAMMY nomination with " Padam Padam " for Best Pop Dance Recording. This is one of three new GRAMMY categories announced by The Recording Academy this year. The nomination follows her previous win for Best Dance Recording in 2004 for " Come Into My World ".This weekend, 'An Audience with Kylie' will air on ITV1. Kylie's TV special recorded at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London hits screens this Sunday, December 10 from 7:45pm. The programme sees Kylie host a star-studded crowd where she takes questions from her celebrity guests and performs some of her best-loved hits.Last month she kicked off her first ever run of headline shows in Las Vegas at Voltaire - The Venetian Resort's new nightlife sensation. Blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue, Voltaire has ushered in a new destination nightlife scene with Kylie at the forefront in an exclusive US residency. The venue opened on November 3 kicking off the Australian pop icon's first Vegas Residency where she performed tracks from her new album alongside many of her greatest hits.This year has also seen Kylie host "A Conversation with Kylie Minogue" at The GRAMMY Museum, perform on American Idol, play a surprise set at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, host an album preview party for the opening night of London Fashion Week, headline BBC's Radio 2 in the Park, perform a special one-off show at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire and open her own pop-up shop in one of the British capital's most iconic locations at 55 Regent Street selling exclusive Kylie merchandise to celebrate the release of her new record Tension.Kylie's glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, five billion streams and nine UK Number 1 albums. Her multiple awards include three BRIT awards, two MTV awards and a GRAMMY. Kylie is the only female artist to score a Number 1 album and Top 10 singles in five consecutive decades in the UK.



