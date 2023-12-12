Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" Maintains No 1 Spot On Billboard Hot 100 For 2nd Week!





Brenda Lee signed with the legendary Decca Records label before her 12th birthday and went on to record such landmark hits as "Sweet Nothin's," "All Alone Am I," "Break it to Me Gently" and "I'm Sorry." Though she had success in multiple genres including rockabilly, pop and rock, Lee found her home in country music. Lee's best-loved hit, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," is celebrating its 65th anniversary and continues to top the charts year after year. Not only has Lee sold more than 100 million albums globally, throughout her career she shared stages and earned the respect of the world's most revered performers. The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For the second week in a row, Rock and Roll and Country Music Hall of Famer Brenda Lee's iconic holiday hit " Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree " tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Last week the song made history 65 years after its debut and became Lee's third Hot 100 No 1, and her first since 1960. Today's news came as Lee was celebrating her birthday."A second week at No. 1 - this is so surreal!" said Lee. "As I celebrate this with my fans and everyone who has supported me over the years, I really wish I could celebrate with Johnny Marks, who wrote the song, and Owen Bradley, who brilliantly produced 'Rockin'.' The song has truly stood the test of time and I am so grateful that this has become my signature song. As I always say, Keep on Rockin'!"This year for the song's 65th anniversary, Lee released the first ever music video for "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," featuring cameos by country stars Tanya Tucker and Trisha Yearwood. She also released a new EP, A Rockin' Christmas with Brenda Lee, featuring " Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree " and other holiday favorites including "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," " Jingle Bell Rock " "A Marshmallow World" and "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," reimagined by Filous.Brenda Lee signed with the legendary Decca Records label before her 12th birthday and went on to record such landmark hits as "Sweet Nothin's," "All Alone Am I," "Break it to Me Gently" and "I'm Sorry." Though she had success in multiple genres including rockabilly, pop and rock, Lee found her home in country music. Lee's best-loved hit, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," is celebrating its 65th anniversary and continues to top the charts year after year. Not only has Lee sold more than 100 million albums globally, throughout her career she shared stages and earned the respect of the world's most revered performers. The Beatles opened for her and the lads from Liverpool became good friends with the Southern belle from Atlanta, and Elvis Presley and Lee made their Grand Ole Opry debut on the same night. Lee had nine consecutive top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits from 1960 to 1962 and set a record for a female solo artist that was unequaled until over two decades later. Lee churned out country hits such as "Sunday Sunrise" and "Big Four Poster Bed" and continued to have country hits into the 80s, including "I Love Her So," a duet with George Jones. Lee was the first woman inducted into both the Rock and Roll and Country Music Hall of Fames and she is a recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award. Her hit song " Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree " was certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA.



