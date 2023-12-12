Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 12/12/2023

Paul McCartney - McCartney III - 3x3 Edition

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
354 entries in 28 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
269 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
270 entries in 19 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
211 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
192 entries in 16 charts
Calm Down
Rema
969 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
373 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
61 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
251 entries in 24 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1186 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1035 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
586 entries in 23 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
442 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
363 entries in 22 charts
Paul McCartney - McCartney III - 3x3 Edition
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailed upon its December 2020 release as "cheery, resilient, forever looking forward" (The New Yorker) and "vital and comfortable taking new chances… an inspiration to us all" (Rolling Stone), Paul McCartney's McCartney III now, fittingly, celebrates its third anniversary with the limited run McCartney III - 3x3 Edition, to be released December 15th on Capitol Records.

McCartney III - 3x3 Edition will be released in three randomly distributed configurations, each featuring one of three unique combinations of multi-color vinyl and prints of Paul's handwritten draft lyrics or of his hand-drawn album artwork sketch.

Additionally, all copies of McCartney III - 3x3 Edition will feature new cover art, and will include a poster of Ed Ruscha's hand-sketched draft for the original McCartney III album artwork.

Originally released December 18, 2020, McCartney III is the third in a trilogy of home-made self-titled albums that began with Paul's milestone 1970 solo debut McCartney, and continued in 1980 with the bold, experimental McCartney II. All three albums were written, performed and produced by Paul in varying states of isolation, all showcasing his unique creativity and inspired spontaneity. Recorded in "Rockdown" in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, McCartney III saw Paul turn unexpected time on his hands into an opportunity to get into the studio on his own. An intimate and revelatory record, McCartney III features Paul's melodic gift at its forefront throughout. Upon release, McCartney III charted at #1 on both the UK's Official Album Charts and Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0082891 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044422149658203 secs