Paul McCartney - McCartney III - 3x3 Edition

Originally released December 18, 2020, McCartney III is the third in a trilogy of home-made self-titled albums that began with Paul's milestone 1970 solo debut McCartney, and continued in 1980 with the bold, experimental McCartney II. All three albums were written, performed and produced by Paul in varying states of isolation, all showcasing his unique creativity and inspired spontaneity. Recorded in "Rockdown" in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, McCartney III saw Paul turn unexpected time on his hands into an opportunity to get into the studio on his own. An intimate and revelatory record, McCartney III features Paul's melodic gift at its forefront throughout. Upon release, McCartney III charted at #1 on both the UK's Official Album Charts and Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailed upon its December 2020 release as "cheery, resilient, forever looking forward" (The New Yorker) and "vital and comfortable taking new chances… an inspiration to us all" (Rolling Stone), Paul McCartney's McCartney III now, fittingly, celebrates its third anniversary with the limited run McCartney III - 3x3 Edition, to be released December 15th on Capitol Records.McCartney III - 3x3 Edition will be released in three randomly distributed configurations, each featuring one of three unique combinations of multi-color vinyl and prints of Paul's handwritten draft lyrics or of his hand-drawn album artwork sketch.Additionally, all copies of McCartney III - 3x3 Edition will feature new cover art, and will include a poster of Ed Ruscha's hand-sketched draft for the original McCartney III album artwork.Originally released December 18, 2020, McCartney III is the third in a trilogy of home-made self-titled albums that began with Paul's milestone 1970 solo debut McCartney, and continued in 1980 with the bold, experimental McCartney II. All three albums were written, performed and produced by Paul in varying states of isolation, all showcasing his unique creativity and inspired spontaneity. Recorded in "Rockdown" in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, McCartney III saw Paul turn unexpected time on his hands into an opportunity to get into the studio on his own. An intimate and revelatory record, McCartney III features Paul's melodic gift at its forefront throughout. Upon release, McCartney III charted at #1 on both the UK's Official Album Charts and Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart.



