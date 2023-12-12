Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 12/12/2023

Ariana Grande Releases 'Santa Tell Me' Naughty Version

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ariana Grande has dropped the "naughty version" of "Santa Tell Me," nine years after its original release. The alternate version of her Christmas hit was previously heard as a bonus track on the vinyl release of her Christmas EP, "Christmas and Chill."

The only difference in the song comes during its bridge, singing "Oh I wanna let him unwrap me like oh-woo-oh / Get on top of him by the fireplace, oh-woo-oh."

The track comes after Grande recently teased new music, which is expected to arrive next year ahead of her debut as Glinda in the two-part Wicked movie.

Last year, Grande revealed that she had gone into "full preparation mode" before her Wicked audition and had not worked on new music since. Stating that she was spending all her "time with Glinda," she put new music on hold to work on Wicked.

Once Wicked filming was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it has been rumored that she worked with & Juliet's Max Martin on new music.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records. Listen to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me (Naughty Version) below:







