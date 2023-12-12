Carrie Underwood Extends 'Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency' Into October 2024





The announcement comes on the heels of last week's (Dec. 6, 8 & 9, 2023) sold-out performances of REFLECTION at the state-of-the-art venue. Tickets and a limited number of VIP packages and upgrades to this new set of must-see performances go on sale to the public this Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT.



Following her run of sold-out REFLECTION performances this past Sept., Underwood returned to the Resorts World Theatre stage on Nov. 29, 2023, to kick off her final run of residency shows for this year.



Playing now through this coming Saturday, Dec. 16, the run of remaining 2023 performances includes various Christmas songs from Underwood's beloved album, My Gift (Special Edition), and other holiday favorites, which she has added nightly to the show as a special treat to celebrate the season.



"To quote the song, Christmas is my 'Favorite Time of Year,' so it's a lot of fun to get to perform some of my favorite holiday songs during our December shows - some of them for the first time live," says Underwood. "I'm thrilled to be announcing six more shows in October 2024, and can't wait to be back on the Resorts World Theatre stage next year."



Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las



Show dates include:

October 2024: 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26



Previously announced dates that are currently on sale include:

December 2023: 13, 15, 16

March 2024: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 2024: 1

August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24



The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology. For the second year in a row, Resorts World Theatre has been named the world's highest-grossing venue under 5,000 capacity on Billboard's Annual Top Grossing Venues list for 2023. Based on reporting from November 1, 2022, to



The first artist to grace the Resorts World Theatre stage, Underwood opened the doors of the 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre with a sold-out premiere in December 2021. Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, REFLECTION: The Las



A one-of-a-kind production that can only be seen in Las Vegas, the show was conceived by Underwood to celebrate highlights of her career and greatest hits from over 15 years as an award-winning international recording and touring artist. REFLECTION brings beloved fan favorites to life in a whole new way, utilizing spectacular special effects, pyrotechnics, and state-of-the-art visual and audio technology with extravagant set pieces that couldn't be packed up and moved from city to city.



Underwood takes the entertainment value to new heights as she is joined onstage by her band, dancers, aerialists, and a special virtual orchestra in a high-energy production that combines the spirit of Nashville and the glitz, glamour, and spectacle Las







All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) - three of which she co-produced - have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT



She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for 11 consecutive seasons.



