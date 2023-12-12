New Jersey Outfit CR And The Nones Presents Americana-Classic Rock Delight 'The Hills Of Pennsylvania'





Gennone came of age playing in various projects in suburban New Jersey, including his former band, CR and The Degenerates, who released five albums from 2016 to 2018. This new project has allowed him to expand the unique hybrid of folk, country, punk, and heartland rock. CR and The Nones retains the Degenerates' core of Chris Gennone, lead/slide guitarist Jim Abbott, and bassist John Dewitt.



'The Hills of Pennsylvania' is the most Americana-influenced track on the album. Chris Gennone notes, "I wrote this song in my car while driving to visit my grandmother in the hospital. I started humming a melody and the words came pretty quick. She's hanging in there, but I was on edge! My friends Andrew Merclean and Liz Sadkowski shot this video at my apartment and around some farm land outside of Kutztown, PA".



CR and The Nones released their debut album 'Living In Fear' in 2020. Recalling past Garden



Mixed by renowned producer Ray Ketchem (Guided By Voices, Luna, Versus, Elk City, Gramercy Arms) at Magic Door Recording Studio in Montclair, this album was produced by Chris Gennone (CR to his friends) and mastered by Nick Bolton at Bolton Sound in Jersey City.



'The



"I wrote and recorded this album before, during and after Covid, and I lived in five different places during this time, so it was a different experience than other stuff I've made. In the past, we've kind of just rolled with it and come up with guitar leads, riffs, and sounds on the fly. With Covid lockdowns and the help of some friends, this record really gave me the time and space to write and play my own leads, sing my own harmonies, change arrangements, and take on more of the production aspect of it," says CR Gennone.



"I went through a lot of personal changes during the making of this record and I feel like the songs kind of take you through that journey. It's a hopeful record, but also one that still features loss and even desperation at times. But by its end, there's a feeling of acceptance and understanding."



More thoughtful and purposive in his songwriting for this album, and encouraged by friends from the NYC and NJ music scenes, Gennone was lured out of his normal songwriting process and comfort zone, opening him to new influences and fostering his growth as a songwriter. Gennone recalls listening to Brian Eno non-stop while recording 'Ghosts', and the synth sounds and ambient textures that underpin much of the album are certainly a testament to that.

'The



"One of the great listens of the year, with this record Gennone has crafted a stirring song-cycle that's redolent with musical finesse and real indie rock smarts" ~

"CR and the Nones shine on these ten tracks, with smooth vocals, driving hooks, warm candor and solid melodies and elements that recall The War on Drugs or early My Morning Jacket" ~ The Spill Magazine

"With a timbre similar to Elliot Smith and

"This feels like a new chapter for C.R.'s song-writing, stepping out from his musical roots and shaping his sound into something entirely his own" ~ For The Rabbits

"Gennone channels



Written by CR Gennone

CR Gennone - Vocals, Guitars, Tambourine, Synths, Piano



John Dewitt - Bass

Tom Barrett - Drums

Featuring Ryley Crowe (from the band Dusk) - Pedal Steel

Kyle Wilkerson (from the band Joy Cleaner) - Vocals

Skylar Adler - Drums

Donnie Law - Guitar

Chris Fox (from the band, Ruby Bones) - Guitar

Ross Burlingame - Piano

Produced by CR Gennone

Engineered by CR Gennone, Skylar Adler, and Andrew Merclean

Mixed by Ray Ketchem at Magic Door Recording in Montclair, NJ

Mastered by Nick Bolton at Bolton Sound in Jersey City, NJ

'The Long Game' video filmed & edited by Joe Evans III

'The Hills of Pennsylvania' video filmed & edited by Andrew Merclean and Liz Sadkowski



TRACK LIST:

1. The

2. The Long Game

3. It's Not Personal

4. The Bridge

5. Mind and Body

6. After the War

7. Side Eye

8. The Hills of Pennsylvania

9. Memory Ave

