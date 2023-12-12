Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 12/12/2023

Brenda Lee Tops USA Singles Top 40 With Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The USA Singles Top 40 chart for December 9, 2023, reflects the festive spirit sweeping across the nation, with classic holiday songs dominating the top positions. Compiled by Top40-Charts.com, this chart combines sales and airplay data to provide a comprehensive overview of the most popular songs in the United States.

Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" claims the number one spot, showcasing the timeless appeal of this holiday classic. The song's rise to the top is a testament to its enduring popularity and the joy it brings during the festive season.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey holds the second position, further cementing its status as a perennial holiday favorite. The song's annual return to the charts highlights its enduring popularity and the festive spirit it embodies.

"Lovin On Me" by Jack Harlow slips to the third spot, indicating the seasonal shift in musical preferences. Despite this, the song's presence in the top three underscores its widespread appeal and Harlow's significant impact on the music scene.



"Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms climbs to the fourth position, adding to the festive mood with its classic holiday charm. The song's rise in the chart is indicative of its lasting impact and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners.

Rounding out the top five is Wham!'s "Last Christmas," another seasonal favorite that re-enters the chart every year during the holiday season. Its perennial popularity during this time of the year is a clear indication of its timeless charm and the festive spirit it embodies.

The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "A Holly Jolly Christmas" by Burl Ives and "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" by Andy Williams, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the USA Singles Top 40 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music in the United States. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the American music scene as of December 9, 2023.






