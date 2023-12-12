BTS' "Spring Day" Charts In Top 5 In All Top 8 Biggest Music Markets On iTunes





BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Entertainment. The group debuted in 2013 and has since gained a massive global following, known as the ARMY. Their music often combines elements of hip-hop, R&B, and pop, and their lyrics often address personal and social issues.







New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Spring Day" by BTS has been making waves on the iTunes charts, reaching the top 5 in all Top 8 Biggest Music Markets. This is a significant achievement for the K-pop group, as it highlights their global popularity and the success of their music across various regions.The Top 8 Biggest Music Markets on iTunes include the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. The song's success in these markets demonstrates the group's ability to transcend cultural and language barriers, appealing to a diverse range of listeners.BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Entertainment. The group debuted in 2013 and has since gained a massive global following, known as the ARMY. Their music often combines elements of hip-hop, R&B, and pop, and their lyrics often address personal and social issues."Spring Day" was released in 2017 as part of the group's album "You Never Walk Alone." The song's success on the iTunes charts is a testament to the group's continued growth and popularity, as well as their ability to connect with fans through their music.




