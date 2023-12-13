Netflix Releases Leave The World Behind (Soundtrack From The Netflix Film) With Music By Mac Quayle





Mac lives, works, and plays ping pong in the mountains near Los Angeles. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Netflix is excited to announce the release of Leave the World Behind (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film) with music by Emmy-winning composer, Mac Quayle. The 17-track soundtrack is available now on digital platforms now, including the original song "The Paradigm" by Lil Yachty.Mac crafted his own bespoke music library, complete with cues, motifs, and various sounds perfectly attuned to the film's atmospheric nuances. He recorded an entire orchestra, including strings, brass, woodwinds, and a prominently featured piano, chopping up these sounds and putting them into a sampler.Mac comments on the score, "When director Sam Esmail told me he was inspired by avant garde orchestral music as a direction for the score, I knew I had to find a new way to develop a musical vocabulary for the film. That new way turned out to be something old; composer Olivier Messiaen and his Messiaen Modes, specifically Mode 3. Using only 9 notes I wrote some of the most unusual orchestral music of my career and helped Sam tell his unsettling, apocalyptic story."With this challenge of utilizing only the nine notes inherent in Messiaen Mode 3, ​​Mac weaved an extraordinary tapestry of sound for the film. He navigated a delicate balance of constraint with creative freedom in order to bring out his best for the film.In this apocalyptic thriller from award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Amanda (Academy Award winner Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha'la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world. Based on the National Book Award-nominated novel by Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind is produced by Esmail Corp, Red Om Films, and executive produced by Higher Ground Productions. The film also features an original score by Mac Quayle and an original song from GRAMMY-nominated artist, Lil Yachty.Leave the World Behind (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film) Tracklisting:Space (1:12)Beach Day (2:55)White Lion (1:50)Good Omen (1:00)Knock At The Door (2:10)Cyberattack (2:28)The Deer (1:09)Red Rain (5:29)Self-proclaimed Survivalist (2:19)Sirens (2:13)The Flood (1:31)I'm Done Waiting (4:57) Spiral (4:33)We've All Been Deserted (2:06)Human vs. Nature (5:15)The Third Stage (5:01)The Paradigm (2:20)**Written and performed by Lil YaghtyEmmy-winning & GRAMMY-nominated composer Mac Quayle effectively creates unique musical stylings and unconventional sounds that captivate audiences of projects such as Mr. Robot, American Horror Story, and most recently Leave the World Behind, directed by Sam Esmail, and starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershali Ali, and Kevin Bacon.His original music can be heard on Pose, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star (both co-composed with Todd Haberman), The Politician, Ratched, and American Horror Story: Freak Show, for which Mac received a Primetime Emmy nomination. He has worked on over 30 films and a myriad of TV shows.As a producer, re-mixer, and keyboardist, Mac has worked on over 300 releases, 40 #1 Billboard Dance hits, and earned a GRAMMY® nomination for producing Donna Summer's "I Will Go with You." He has been awarded numerous Gold and Platinum records, as well as worked with some of the biggest names in the music business creating music for Madonna, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, Depeche Mode, Britney Spears, Elvis Presley, Annie Lennox, New Order, and Sting, to name a few.Mac lives, works, and plays ping pong in the mountains near Los Angeles.



