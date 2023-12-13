|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Journey: Worlds Apart Named As One Of The Best Rock Books Of 2023
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Strangers
Kenya Grace
261 entries in 24 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
68 entries in 23 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
281 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
289 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
362 entries in 28 charts
Snowman
Sia
171 entries in 16 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
213 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
381 entries in 20 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1205 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1053 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
587 entries in 23 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
442 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
364 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
244 entries in 21 charts
Most read news of the week
Taylor Swift's Defiant Journey To Reclaim Her Music: A Battle For Artist Rights And Industry Transformation
Long Beach, CA Hardcore 5-Piece '92 Blazes Its Own Trail With A Nod To The Past On Debut Single "Culture"
The Allman Betts Family Revival Wraps First Week Of Tour With Sold Out Performance At The Beacon In NYC