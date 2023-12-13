Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour





Five years after his first single release - "Fall on Me" with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) TEG Van Egmond are thrilled to announce the first Australian headline tour of Italian singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli. Son of the legendary Tuscan Tenor Andrea Bocelli, Matteo will perform in some of Australia's most spectacular venues across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth in support of his eponymous first album, Matteo.Having inherited the operatic prowess of his father, Matteo has blazed his own trail combining his unrivalled repertoire of both classical and contemporary. Performing his first show at the age of 18 at Rome's Colosseum, the now 26-year-old has since taken to many of the world's biggest stages and embraced musical stardom. Traversing opera, classical, pop - including a recent collaboration with Ed Sheeran Matteo performs in multiple languages including English and Italian. Matteo last visited our shores in 2022 as a special guest on his father's national Australian arena tour. Matteo and sister Virginia Bocelli brought their own exceptional talents to the stage - adding further to the enchantment of these performances. The tour not only showcased Andrea's timeless artistry but also highlighted the remarkable musical legacy passed down through generations, making it a truly unforgettable event for Australian audiences."After seeing Matteo perform in Australia in 2022 on the sold-out Andrea Bocelli tour, I know this will be a magical night of music that fans of all ages and musical tastes won't want to miss," said tour promoter Christo Van Egmond."I'm so excited to be coming back to Australia, this time with my own show. Australia is such a special place for me - I've had some of the best experiences of my life here, filming 3000 Years of Longing with George Miller in 2020 and then touring with my father last year. I can't wait to be back." - Matteo Bocelli.A name that will no doubt continue to set future stadium stages alight across the globe, don't miss your chance to witness the next generation of a classical superstar performing his soon-to-be signature sweeping ballads, sensitive sonatas and melodic arpeggios that culminate in dynamic powerhouse performances. Matteo Bocelli Tour Dates:Sunday 24th March - Sydney - Sydney Opera HouseWednesday 27th March - Brisbane - QPAC Concert Hall Thursday 28th March - Melbourne - Hamer Hall, Arts Centre MelbourneSaturday 30th March - Perth - Concert HallTickets on sale at 10am (local time) on Friday December 15.Ticketing information and further tour details can be found at www.tegvanegmond.comA Night with Matteo promises an enchanting musical experience for people of all ages, across four major cities—Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane. Audiences can expect a captivating blend of classical and contemporary repertoire delivered with Matteo's signature style, in some of Australia's most intimate venues. Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness Matteo Bocelli's extraordinary talent live in concert.Five years after his first single release - "Fall on Me" with Andrea Bocelli - and two years after his first "Solo" single, singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli has unveiled his debut album, Matteo. The 12-track album, released by Capitol Records, showcases a mix of songs in English and Italian, with writing and production contributions from Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson), among others.



