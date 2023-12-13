|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew Announce 2024 'Remain In Light' Summer Dates
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Lover
Taylor Swift
215 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
386 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
366 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
73 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1210 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1058 entries in 25 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
294 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
588 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
265 entries in 24 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
285 entries in 19 charts
Snowman
Sia
175 entries in 16 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
249 entries in 21 charts
Most read news of the week
Taylor Swift's Defiant Journey To Reclaim Her Music: A Battle For Artist Rights And Industry Transformation
Nicki Minaj Plans To Include Additional Tracks On 'Pink Friday 2,' With Featured Appearances From Keyshia Cole And Monica
Long Beach, CA Hardcore 5-Piece '92 Blazes Its Own Trail With A Nod To The Past On Debut Single "Culture"
Black Market Karma Shares 'Wisdom Shifter', Fab B-Side From 'The Sour Truth With Sonic Boom' 10" Single
Grammy Winning Global Superstar Enrique Iglesias And Influence Media Join Forces With Major Partnership Deal
"Risk It All," The Captivating Duet From Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Superstars Usher & H.E.R., Out Today
In A Spectacular Finale To 2023, NCMG Is Set To Release Three Highly Anticipated Singles, Making A Resounding Mark On The Global Music Scene