She Rocks Awards Announces 2024 Honorees Lindsey Stirling, Bonnie McIntosh, Holly G & More



These trailblazers join Debbie Gibson,



The 12th annual live awards show will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Anaheim, CA. Tickets to attend are on sale now here.







Bonnie McIntosh is a classically trained pianist, turned touring keyboardist who's worked with some of the biggest names in pop music. Known for her dynamic stage presence, Bonnie is currently the keyboardist for 10x Grammy-nominated artist



Holly G is a country music industry disruptor. In April 2021, she founded the





Melinda Newman, Billboard's Executive Editor for the West Coast and Nashville, is a seasoned music journalist with a passion for storytelling that spans over 25 years.



Jamie Deering is the CEO of Deering Banjo Company, a family-run American-made company for over 48 years, with all Deering, Vega, Tenbrooks and Goodtime Banjos, and ProPiks, being manufactured under the same roof in



The She Rocks Awards is the premier event during the NAMM Show, bringing together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans and the media. The annual event honors women who are groundbreakers, and innovators and have displayed exceptional leadership within the music and audio industry. Past honorees of the She Rocks Awards include The Go-Go's, Dionne Warwick, Nancy Wilson, Lzzy Hale,



The 2024 She Rocks Awards will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at The Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Anaheim CA at 7:00 p.m. This celebratory evening includes live music, awards and speeches, celebrity appearances, a fabulous silent auction, amazing gift bags and so much more! Tickets to the event, which include dinner, are now on sale. The She Rocks Awards is open to the public. Find out more and purchase tickets at sherocksawards.com.



The 2024 She Rocks Awards is sponsored by NAMM (presenting), PRS Guitars, Positive Grid, Monster Energy, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Foundation, Reverb.com, Roland, Boss, Taylor Guitars, Exploration.io,



The She Rocks Awards will be live-streamed by AXS TV, Spin magazine and NAMM. Learn more about the She Rocks Awards and get tickets at sherocksawards.com.

The 2024 She Rocks Awards Lineup:



Honorees:

Debbie Gibson - Multi-platinum chart-topping pop artist and Broadway star



Bonnie McIntosh - Keyboarder. Noise maker. Head banger. [Post Malone, Halsey, Kehlani,

Britt Lightning - Lead guitarist for the all-female Platinum selling '80s rock band Vixen and the Musical

Kelsy Karter - Australian singer, songwriter, musician and the frontwoman of Kelsy Karter & The Heroines

Sylvia Massy - Multi-platinum producer for Tool,



Holly G - writer and Founder of the

Jamie Deering - CEO of Deering Banjos

Melinda Newman - Billboard's Executive Editor for the West Coast and Nashville





Co Hosts:

Susanna Hoffs - Co-founder and frontwoman for The Bangles, solo artist and author

AIJIA - artist, songwriter, vocal producer and performer. (Selena Gomez, Anderson .Paak, Mimi Webb, Rachel Platten.)



Opening Act:





Founded in 2012, the Women's International



Founded by music industry veteran New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Women's International Music Network (the WiMN) announces their full list of 2024 She Rocks Awards honorees, including Lindsey Stirling, Bonnie McIntosh, Holly G, Lindsay Love-Bivens, Melinda Newman and Jamie Deering.These trailblazers join Debbie Gibson, Laura Karpman, Britt Lightning, Kelsy Karter and Sylvia Massy for the lineup for this year's event. Susanna Hoffs and AIJIA will co-host the evening that recognizes women who stand out as innovators and role models in the music industry. Guitarist Jimena Fosado will open the show.The 12th annual live awards show will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Anaheim, CA. Tickets to attend are on sale now here. Lindsey Stirling is an electronic violinist, dancer, and artist who has humbly become one of the 21st century's most innovative stars. Her groundbreaking vision has gained her millions of adoring fans worldwide, four Billboard chart-topping albums, and two Billboard Music Awards including Top Dance/Electronic Album for her third studio release, Brave Enough. Her fifth studio album, Artemis, debuted at #1 on the Dance/Electronic Album Chart.Bonnie McIntosh is a classically trained pianist, turned touring keyboardist who's worked with some of the biggest names in pop music. Known for her dynamic stage presence, Bonnie is currently the keyboardist for 10x Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone and has spent the past decade on the road with artists including Selena Gomez, Halsey, Kehlani, and Melanie Martinez. She has been a show director and keyboard instructor at School of Rock Woodland Hills, and is currently endorsed by Roland Global, SKB and Gibraltar.Holly G is a country music industry disruptor. In April 2021, she founded the Black Opry, which began as a website and Twitter account celebrating the Black performers working in country, Americana, folk, and other adjacent musical styles and quickly grew into a "vital voice" (Billboard) within those genres, devoted to advocating for Black entertainers and helping the marginalized group reclaim its place in the American musical canon. Lindsay Love-Bivens works on the Taylor Guitars Artist Relations team as Artist and Community Relations Manager. Her role has an emphasis on developing, growing and strengthening Taylor's relationships with artists in the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) community.Melinda Newman, Billboard's Executive Editor for the West Coast and Nashville, is a seasoned music journalist with a passion for storytelling that spans over 25 years.Jamie Deering is the CEO of Deering Banjo Company, a family-run American-made company for over 48 years, with all Deering, Vega, Tenbrooks and Goodtime Banjos, and ProPiks, being manufactured under the same roof in Spring Valley, California. For the opening act, PRS Guitars international touring artist Jimena Fosado will perform with her trio, which features Melanie Jo on drums and Lex Wolfe on bass.The She Rocks Awards is the premier event during the NAMM Show, bringing together industry professionals, music icons, artists, fans and the media. The annual event honors women who are groundbreakers, and innovators and have displayed exceptional leadership within the music and audio industry. Past honorees of the She Rocks Awards include The Go-Go's, Dionne Warwick, Nancy Wilson, Lzzy Hale, Gloria Gaynor, Linda Perry, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, Judy Collins, The B-52s, Colbie Caillat, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Orianthi, The Bangles, and many more, plus a collection of trailblazers and role models from all walks of the music and audio industries.The 2024 She Rocks Awards will take place on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at The Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Anaheim CA at 7:00 p.m. This celebratory evening includes live music, awards and speeches, celebrity appearances, a fabulous silent auction, amazing gift bags and so much more! Tickets to the event, which include dinner, are now on sale. The She Rocks Awards is open to the public. Find out more and purchase tickets at sherocksawards.com.The 2024 She Rocks Awards is sponsored by NAMM (presenting), PRS Guitars, Positive Grid, Monster Energy, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Foundation, Reverb.com, Roland, Boss, Taylor Guitars, Exploration.io, Martin Guitar, Fishman, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, Freeman, Shure, Berklee Online, M.A.C Cosmetics, 108 Rock Star Guitars, Sennheiser, Seymour Duncan, D'Angelico, Earthquaker Devices, WRiiG, dw Drums, Cuccio, DiGiCo, Guitar Girl Magazine, The Hollywood Times, Music Connection, AXS TV and more. For information regarding She Rocks Awards sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected] The She Rocks Awards will be live-streamed by AXS TV, Spin magazine and NAMM. Learn more about the She Rocks Awards and get tickets at sherocksawards.com.The 2024 She Rocks Awards Lineup:Honorees:Debbie Gibson - Multi-platinum chart-topping pop artist and Broadway star Lindsey Stirling - Ground-breaking electronic violinist, dancer, and artistBonnie McIntosh - Keyboarder. Noise maker. Head banger. [Post Malone, Halsey, Kehlani, Selena Gomez] Roland Artist.Britt Lightning - Lead guitarist for the all-female Platinum selling '80s rock band Vixen and the Musical Director at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy CampKelsy Karter - Australian singer, songwriter, musician and the frontwoman of Kelsy Karter & The HeroinesSylvia Massy - Multi-platinum producer for Tool, System of a Down, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more, and best-selling author Laura Karpman - GRAMMY and Oscar Award-winning film composer and the first female Governor in the Music Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and SciencesHolly G - writer and Founder of the Black Opry and Black Opry RecordsJamie Deering - CEO of Deering BanjosMelinda Newman - Billboard's Executive Editor for the West Coast and Nashville Lindsay Love-Bivens - Artist and Community Relations Manager for Taylor GuitarsCo Hosts:Susanna Hoffs - Co-founder and frontwoman for The Bangles, solo artist and authorAIJIA - artist, songwriter, vocal producer and performer. (Selena Gomez, Anderson .Paak, Mimi Webb, Rachel Platten.)Opening Act: Jimena Fosado - International touring guitarist and PRS Guitars artistFounded in 2012, the Women's International Music Network unites women who work within all facets of the music and audio industries. With theWiMN.com as its hub, the WiMN provides a community for women within the industry while enriching their careers and musical experiences through networking and sharing.Founded by music industry veteran Laura B. Whitmore, the Women's International Music Network produces and hosts events such as, the WiMN She Rocks Showcase series, the She Rocks Awards, and a variety of workshops and panels throughout the year. For more information, visit www.TheWiMN.com.



