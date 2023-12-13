CMA Returns To The UK And Europe For C2C: Country To Country Festival



"It is always an honor to be able to provide artists with the incredible opportunity of being included on the C2C mainstage through our Introducing Nashville lineup, as is providing these artists with their international debut performances," says Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President, International Relations & Development. "Each year, we are especially amazed at the excitement from U.K. fans for our CMA Songwriters Series, and seeing it sell out again sends such a message of support for our genre. We are grateful to C2C for their continued partnership and support as well as music lovers in these territories for helping us grow Country Music."



Launched in 2019, Introducing Nashville provides a platform to introduce exciting current artists to international audiences.



Since 2005, CMA Songwriters Series has presented more than 100 shows in cities including Austin, Belfast, Chicago, Dublin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Toronto and Washington, D.C. at the renowned Library of Congress and John F. Kennedy Center. Artists and songwriters who have participated in the series internationally include Kristian Bush, Cam, Shy Carter, Luke Combs, Ross Copperman, Luke Dick, Russell Dickerson, Dalton Dover, Charles Esten,

Tickets for C2C Mainstage featuring the Introducing Nashville lineup are available to purchase at https://c2c-countrytocountry.de/en/ (Berlin), https://www.c2c-countrytocountry.nl/ (Rotterdam) and https://c2c-countrytocountry.com/ (U.K.).

Tickets for Introducing Nashville performances in Stockholm can be purchased at https://secure.tickster.com/63bvyty450f7vat and Oslo at https://oslokonserthus.no/.



Founded in 1958, the Country



CMA's television properties are screened internationally in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Gibraltar, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the U.K. CMA brings music worldwide, by presenting live performances featuring artists and songwriters through its touring series Introducing Nashville and CMA Songwriters Series. CMA members are located around the globe.

Through task forces represented in Australia, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia and the U.K., industry leaders work to further Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Country Music Association returns to the U.K. and Europe in March for C2C: Country to Country festival, including its critically acclaimed CMA Songwriters Series in London, as well as the CMA Presents Introducing Nashville lineup.As international consumption of Country Music reaches an all-time high, with both superstar artists breaking records and emerging artists being discovered more than ever before, CMA is proud to further its mission in supporting the growth of the genre around the globe.Serving as the official kickoff leading into C2C, the CMA Songwriters Series show on Thursday, March 7 will feature performances by Colbie Caillat, Lauren Alaina, Stephen Wilson Jr., Charlie Worsham and special guests. A fan-favorite event celebrating the festival's opening, the CMA Songwriters Series has sold out once again.After overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences in 2023, CMA's international touring series, Introducing Nashville, returns to the main stage of C2C for the third year in a row. The 2024 lineups will include performances by Karley Scott Collins, Greylan James, Conner Smith and Lauren Watkins during the festival's opening set at RTM Stage in Rotterdam on Saturday, March 2, Verti Music Hall in Berlin on Sunday, March 3, The O2 in London Friday, March 8, SSE Arena in Belfast Saturday, March 9, and Ovo Hydro in Glasglow on Sunday, March 10. In addition to C2C, Introducing Nashville will also travel to the Nordics with a stop at Kollektivet Livet in Stockholm on Monday, March 4 and Lille Sal at the Konserthus in Oslo on Tuesday, March 5. See below for each date's Introducing Nashville lineup.Saturday, March 2 at RTM Stage in Rotterdam for C2C: Karley Scott Collins, Greylan James, Lauren WatkinsSunday, March 3 at Verti Music Hall in Berlin for C2C: Karley Scott Collins, Conner Smith, Lauren WatkinsMonday, March 4 at Kollektivet Livet in Stockholm: Karley Scott Collins, Conner Smith, Lauren WatkinsTuesday, March 5 at Lille Sal at the Konserthus in Oslo: Karley Scott Collins, Conner Smith, Lauren WatkinsFriday, March 8 at The O2 in London for C2C: Karley Scott Collins, Conner Smith, Lauren WatkinsSaturday, March 9 at SSE Arena in Belfast for C2C: Karley Scott Collins, Conner Smith, Lauren WatkinsSunday, March 10 at Ovo Hydro in Glasglow for C2C: Karley Scott Collins, Conner Smith, Lauren Watkins"It is always an honor to be able to provide artists with the incredible opportunity of being included on the C2C mainstage through our Introducing Nashville lineup, as is providing these artists with their international debut performances," says Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President, International Relations & Development. "Each year, we are especially amazed at the excitement from U.K. fans for our CMA Songwriters Series, and seeing it sell out again sends such a message of support for our genre. We are grateful to C2C for their continued partnership and support as well as music lovers in these territories for helping us grow Country Music."Launched in 2019, Introducing Nashville provides a platform to introduce exciting current artists to international audiences. Music fans around the world have been captivated with the unique Nashville-style writer's round with artists appearing on stage together in an acoustic lineup, introducing their songs and sharing stories about their careers and personal lives. Since its launch, Introducing Nashville has delivered performances to fans worldwide including Amsterdam, Auckland, Berlin, Dublin, Glasgow, Hamburg, London, Oslo, Stockholm, Tokyo and additional cities in the U.K. and Australia, with lineups featuring a variety of artists including Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, Tyler Braden, Brandy Clark, Devin Dawson, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Walker Hayes, Lauren Jenkins, Tiera Kennedy, Logan Mize, Alana Springsteen, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wade and Rachel Wammack.Since 2005, CMA Songwriters Series has presented more than 100 shows in cities including Austin, Belfast, Chicago, Dublin, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Toronto and Washington, D.C. at the renowned Library of Congress and John F. Kennedy Center. Artists and songwriters who have participated in the series internationally include Kristian Bush, Cam, Shy Carter, Luke Combs, Ross Copperman, Luke Dick, Russell Dickerson, Dalton Dover, Charles Esten, Nicole Galyon, Natalie Hemby, Randy Houser, Ashley Gorley, Levi Hummon, Marcus Hummon, Brett James, Mac McAnally, Shane McAnally, Martina McBride, Lori McKenna, Ashley Monroe, Kip Moore, Maren Morris, Angaleena Presley, Liz Rose, Caitlyn Smith, Nate Smith, Laura Veltz, Drake White, Lainey Wilson and Chris Young.Tickets for C2C Mainstage featuring the Introducing Nashville lineup are available to purchase at https://c2c-countrytocountry.de/en/ (Berlin), https://www.c2c-countrytocountry.nl/ (Rotterdam) and https://c2c-countrytocountry.com/ (U.K.).Tickets for Introducing Nashville performances in Stockholm can be purchased at https://secure.tickster.com/63bvyty450f7vat and Oslo at https://oslokonserthus.no/.Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. The organization serves as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advances the growth of Country Music worldwide. This is accomplished through CMA's core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits music education through the CMA Foundation and is taped for a television special, "CMA Fest"; and "CMA Country Christmas."CMA's television properties are screened internationally in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Gibraltar, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland and the U.K. CMA brings music worldwide, by presenting live performances featuring artists and songwriters through its touring series Introducing Nashville and CMA Songwriters Series. CMA members are located around the globe.Through task forces represented in Australia, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia and the U.K., industry leaders work to further Country Music in these territories. CMA presents six annual international industry awards to acknowledge the efforts of individuals working to develop Country Music in markets across the world.



