Five Finger Death Punch Announce Summer 2024 UK/European Tour

5FDP has recently released a LIMITED EDITION GOLD VINYL REISSUE of their eighth studio album, titled "F8", as well as on limited edition, collector's cassette for the first time. The album was originally released globally on February 28th, 2020. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum hard rock band FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH just concluded their 2023 run of U.S. stadium shows alongside Metallica and is excited to announce the band's return in 2024. Five Finger Death Punch will embark on a full UK/European tour of headline dates including a show at London's OVO Arena Wembley, as well as, major festivals next summer bringing their latest album " Afterlife " and all the band's classic hits to the most iconic stages across 20 European countries between May and July 2024.The tour also coincides with the European portion of Metallica's M72 Tour on which 5FDP continue to tour stadiums around the world as Special Guest. Tickets for all headline dates go on general sale Friday 15th December at 9am via LiveNation.co.ukFor the headline dates of the summer tour, 5FDP's will bring along ICE NINE KILLS as special guest. The band has cemented itself as as one of modern metal's most vicious forces with it's most current album, "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood".ICE NINE KILLS will also be featured on the 2024 lineup of the ongoing Metallica M72 World Tour. See more info about Ice Nine Kills below.FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - SUMMER 2024 UK/EUROPEAN TOUR:Thur 23rd May 2024 - London, OVO Arena, UKSun 26th May 2024 - Munich, Olympiastadion, DE *Tue 28th May 2024 - Zurich, Hallenstadion, CHWed 29th May 2024 - Milan, Idays Festival, IT **Fri 31st May 2024 - Plzen, Metalfest Open Air Plazen, CZ **Sat 1st Jun 2024 - Vienna, Rancino Rocks, AT *Mon 3rd Jun 2024 - Hannover, ZAG Arena, DEWed 5th Jun 2024 - Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SE **Thur 6th Jun 2024 - Trondheim, Trondheim Rocks, NO **Sun 9th Jun 2024 - Helsinki, Olympic Stadium, FI *Tue 11th Jun 2024 - Tallin, Unibet Arena, EEThu 13th Jun 2024 - Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena, LTSun 16th Jun 2024 - Copenhagen, Parken Stadium, DK *Tue 18th Jun 2024 - Frankfurt, Festhalle, DEWed 19th Jun 2024 - Amsterdam, AFAS Live, NLFri 21st Jun 2024 - Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting, BE **Sun 23rd Jun 2024 - Ferropolis, Full Force Festival, DE **Tue 25th Jun 2024 - Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena, DEWed 26th Jun 2024 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal, LU ***Sat 29th Jun 2024 - Zilina, Topfest, SK **Thurs 4th July 2024 - Bucharest, Metalhead Festival - 20 years aLIVE, ROSun 7th July 2024 - Warsaw, PGE Narodowy, PL *Tue 9th July 2024 - Budapest, Barba Negra, HUSun 14th July 2024 - Madrid, Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, ES **Metallica support**festival dates***no Ice Nine Kills5FDP has recently released a LIMITED EDITION GOLD VINYL REISSUE of their eighth studio album, titled "F8", as well as on limited edition, collector's cassette for the first time. The album was originally released globally on February 28th, 2020.



