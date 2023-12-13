Mariah Carey Tops German Top 40 With 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The German Top 40 chart for December 9, 2023, is dominated by festive cheer, with classic holiday songs taking the lead. This chart, a reflection of the top songs in Germany, offers a unique perspective on the nation's musical preferences during the holiday season.
Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" claims the number one spot, showcasing the timeless appeal of this holiday classic. The song's rise to the top is a testament to its enduring popularity and the joy it brings during the festive season.
Wham!'s "Last Christmas" holds the second position, further cementing its status as a perennial holiday favorite. The song's annual return to the charts highlights its enduring popularity and the festive spirit it embodies.
Shakin' Stevens' "Merry Christmas Everyone" climbs to the third spot, adding to the festive mood with its classic holiday charm. The song's rise in the chart is indicative of its lasting impact and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners.
Chris Rea's "Driving Home For Christmas" moves up to the fourth position, showcasing the diverse musical tastes of the German audience. The song's consistent performance on the chart is indicative of its growing popularity and the appeal of its music.
Rounding out the top five is Dean Martin's "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!", another seasonal classic that re-enters the chart every year during the holiday season. Its perennial popularity during this time of the year is a clear indication of its timeless charm and the festive spirit it embodies.
The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Wonderful Dream (Holidays Are Coming)" by Melanie Thornton and "Underneath The Tree" by Kelly Clarkson, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.
This latest chart from the German Top 40 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music in Germany. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the German music scene as of December 9, 2023.