Keyshia Cole Headlines 'Love Hard' Tour With R&B Icon Trey Songz Featuring Jaheim & K. Michelle



"I am beyond excited to announce 'The Love Hard Tour,' and to be collaborating with the

"Keyshia Cole ignited the music scene with a passion in R&B reminiscent of the soul singers of the past. Her captivating tone and lyrical prowess instantly drew me in, and I am thrilled to join forces with her on the "Love Hard" tour, where the legacy of soulful storytelling continues to unfold," states BPC President Shelby Joyner



The "Love Hard" tour is a celebration of soulful melodies, captivating vocals, and powerful performances. Keyshia Cole, known for her chart-topping hits and emotionally charged music, will lead this extraordinary lineup, delivering an unforgettable live experience. Joining her are Trey Songz, whose dynamic stage presence has captivated audiences worldwide, Jaheim, known for his timeless R&B classics, and K. Michelle, who's recognized for her raw talent and unapologetic authenticity.



Before general market sales begin, the Artist presale starts on Wednesday, December 13, at 10 AM local time via the code DIAMONDS. Local, Venue, and Promoter presales start on Thursday, December 14, from 10 AM to 11:59 PM local time via the code BPC. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, December 15, at 10 AM local time.

Don't miss your chance to witness an unforgettable night of R&B with Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle.



"Love Hard" Tour Dates:

Thursday, February 22 Macon, GA Macon Coliseum

Friday, February 23 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Saturday, February 24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Sunday, February 25 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Thursday, February 29 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

Friday, March 1 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

Saturday, March 2 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Sunday, March 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, March 7 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena

Friday, March 8 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Sunday, March 10 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Thursday, March 14 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Arena

Friday, March 15 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Saturday, March 16 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, March 17 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

Friday, March 22 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Saturday, March 23 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Sunday, March 24 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

Thursday, March 28 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Friday, March 29 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Saturday, March 30 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater

Friday, April 12 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Saturday, April 13 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sunday, April 14 Southaven, MS Landers Center



Born & raised in Oakland, California,



Tremaine Aldon Neverson, better known by his stage name Trey Songz, was born on November 28, 1984, in Petersburg, VA. Raised a military brat, he recognized his vocal abilities at the age of 14. Reluctant to sing, he began performing with encouragement by friends and family. Record producer Troy Taylor discovered Songz during a talent show, which led him to a record contract with Atlantic Records. I Gotta Make It, his debut album, was released by Atlantic Records in 2005. The top 20 single "Can't Help but Wait" came on his follow-up album, Trey Day. The track "







