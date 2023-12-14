SwiftieGPT: A Generative AP-Powered Taylor Swift Superfan Chatbot, Created In Homage To The Grammy-Winning Songstress





"This is a perfect example of a simple, RAG-powered chatbot, built with Javascript, and powered by DataStax Astra DB," said Carter Rabasa, vice president, developer relations, DataStax. "Javascript developers are experimenting and building AI agents and chatbots like this across the board, and we wanted to have a little fun showcasing the power of Astra DB, with style. I expect we'll be seeing many more use cases moving into the new year, as developers get more and more comfortable with this new technology." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DataStax, the company that powers generative AI applications with real-time, scalable data today announced the launch of SwiftieGPT, an AI-powered chatbot that knows everything about Taylor Swift. Timed with the award-winning artist's 34th birthday, SwiftieGPT provides Taylor Swift fans, better known as "Swifties," with access to any and all publicly available data via a conversational bot that knows Taylor all too well.Powered by the DataStax Astra DB vector database, the retrieval augmented generation (RAG) chatbot leverages a combination of cutting-edge generative AI and JavaScript technologies to provide fans with an experience that will leave them breathless - just think of all the fun things they can do.SwiftieGPT pulls publicly available data about Taylor Swift from across the web. That data is split into small, semantically meaningful chunks using a document transformer on LangChain, and using new embedding models from Cohere, the content is turned into vectors, which are stored in Astra DB. Created using the Astra Assistants API, the chat experience is built using Next.js and the website is published to Vercel."This is a perfect example of a simple, RAG-powered chatbot, built with Javascript, and powered by DataStax Astra DB," said Carter Rabasa, vice president, developer relations, DataStax. "Javascript developers are experimenting and building AI agents and chatbots like this across the board, and we wanted to have a little fun showcasing the power of Astra DB, with style. I expect we'll be seeing many more use cases moving into the new year, as developers get more and more comfortable with this new technology."



