Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Busted & Olly Murs Announced For Silverstone Festival 2024!

General Admission tickets start at £60. Standalone music entry tickets, that allow visitors to catch the last few hours of racing and soak up the Festival atmosphere before an evening of music are also available, with Friday priced at £25 for adults and £10 for children and £45 for adults and £25 for children for Saturday and Sunday. For more information, please visit silverstone.co.uk/events/silverstone-festival New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ilverstone is proud to announce Busted, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Olly Murs as headliners for next year's Silverstone Festival, taking place 23-25 August - tickets are now available!The much-loved family event doubles up as celebration of motorsport with flat-out racing on the famous track from the pre-war era right the way through to more modern times as well as a fun-filled music festival. Hosting iconic British acts, Silverstone Festival is a key part of Silverstone's continued drive to bolster its off-track music and entertainment offering. Sophie Ellis-Bextor's mix of disco pop and electronica has seen the multi-platinum selling artist's memorable tracks like 'Murder on the Dancefloor' and 'Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)' stand out as highlights on club nights since the millennium. Opening the Festival on Friday night, attendees can expect dance and fan favourites to kick-start the weekend. Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: "I can't wait to see you all at the Silverstone Festival! I'll have my dancing shoes on and you'd better too. Let's have a party in the summer sunshine!"With multiple number-one singles, albums, Brit Awards and millions of worldwide sales - Busted dominated the noughties with hits like 'What I Go to School For', 'Year 3000' and 'Air Hostess' before disbanding in 2005. Since reforming in 2015, they have released two studio albums and this year a chart-topping Greatest Hits compilation. It's never a dull night with Busted on the bill, and fans can expect a lively party with hits and fun for all. Busted said: "Silverstone Festival! We can't wait to party with you next summer. There's nothing we like more than belting songs with you all and we hope you're all going to bring your A game. Get ready Silverstone, Busted are coming!"'Heart Skips a Beat', 'Dance with Me Tonight', 'Troublemaker' and 'Wrapped Up' are just some of the bangers from singer, songwriter and television personality Olly Murs. The hitmaker, who will feature as special guest on Take That's 'This Life' 2024 UK stadium tour, will be stage-ready for when he closes Silverstone Festival, rounding off a weekend of unmatched family entertainment. Olly Murs said: "I'm looking forward to this one! Next year is huge for me and every show is going to be amazing, but there's something about closing a festival that always gets me excited! See you all there."Silverstone's Commercial Director Nick Read said: "We are thrilled to announce Busted, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Olly Murs as headliners for next year's Silverstone Festival."We are focussed on improving our off-track entertainment across all our events year on year, and 2024 feels really special for Silverstone Festival, Formula 1 British Grand Prix and British Grand Prix MotoGP! We cannot wait as Silverstone Festival brings the love of motorsport and music together in one place!"Other than live music, fans will have unrivalled off-track entertainment across the weekend. On offer includes unbeaten paddock access, an esteemed dedicated FanZone, the taste of local delicacies and cooking demos from expert chefs in the Foodie Fest area, stunt demos, traditional funfair and adrenaline rides, garden games and driving experiences. There is something for everyone and Silverstone Festival is the ultimate summer staycation for the whole family.General Admission tickets start at £60. Standalone music entry tickets, that allow visitors to catch the last few hours of racing and soak up the Festival atmosphere before an evening of music are also available, with Friday priced at £25 for adults and £10 for children and £45 for adults and £25 for children for Saturday and Sunday. For more information, please visit silverstone.co.uk/events/silverstone-festival



