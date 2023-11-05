Hauser Renowned Cello Virtuoso Releases Grand Finale Of Holiday Short Film Christmas Special!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) International cellist HAUSER has unveiled the grand finale of his visually captivating Christmas film, the culmination of a festive journey capturing the essence of Christmas joy, the beauty of togetherness, and the true spirit of the holiday season. The complete Christmas Special was filmed in his homeland of Croatia and features performances of timeless classics "First Noel," "White Christmas," "Little Town of Bethlehem," "Adeste Fideles," and "Carol of the Bells" from his debut holiday album, CHRISTMAS released via Sony Music Masterworks.
HAUSER recently wowed audiences with a breathtaking rendition of "O Holy Night" on GMA3, giving fans a taste of the enchanting experience that awaits in his holiday film. HAUSER has created an incredible fan base amassing 1 billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally. His latest album CHRISTMAS has already received widespread acclaim for its unique arrangements of 14 beloved Christmas melodies, showcasing HAUSER's virtuosity as a cellist.
The new album includes a delightful selection of holiday perennials and classics including "Silent Night," "Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)," "Angels We Have Heard on High," "The First Noël," "The Little Drummer Boy," "O Holy Night," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," and "Carol of the Bells" (based on an old Ukrainian song); four holiday classics from The Great American Songbook: "White Christmas," "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "I'll Be Home for Christmas;" and two personal favorites close to HAUSER's heart: "Laudate Dominum" and "Amazing Grace." The captivating video for album lead single "Amazing Grace," filmed at the prestigious French Pavilion in his homeland of Croatia, highlights HAUSER's ability to infuse classical charm into even the most beloved pop songs.
HAUSER is set to embark on his first-ever solo U.S. tour in spring 2024, with dates kicking off on May 31 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. The tour includes stops at iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York, Ravinia Festival in Chicago, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets for HAUSER's 2024 U.S. tour are available now at HAUSERofficial.com/tour.
Expressing his vision for the album, HAUSER stated, "I wanted everything to sound like classical music. Even those pop songs now sound so gorgeous in this instrumentation, with a huge orchestra. They really sound like classical masterpieces. I think people will be surprised to hear their favorite Christmas song in this romantic, 'Hollywood' style. I really wanted to recreate that."
HAUSER concludes, "I wanted this to be the ultimate Christmas album," aiming to capture every holiday mood, from "a fun Christmas to, I hope, a holy Christmas."
Following an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, global superstar HAUSER has ushered in a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator, using his innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere. Making his solo debut in 2020 with the release of Classic and The Player in 2022, HAUSER has amassed over a billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally. Revered globally for his captivating live performance, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction, hitting the stage in over 40 countries across the globe (including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performing alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Elton John. His electric stage presence has also led to several high-profile appearances, including an opening night performance at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, performing at the Vatican for the Pope, and special features for both the NFL and UEFA. Named one of People Magazine's 2022 Sexiest Men Alive and featured by the likes of Rolling Stone, Forbes, and The New York Times, HAUSER has graced the stage for numerous broadcast performances, most recently adding Love Island to a long resume of appearances that includes The Bachelorette, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español and more.