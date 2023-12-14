Kill The Pain Confirm UK 2024 Tour Dates With Nouvelle Vague





Kicking-off at Leeds' Old Woollen on 21st February, the 8-date tour will see stops in Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Brighton, and London. Kill The Pain will also be performing an exclusive 'Golden Slippers' fan show in London on 5th March. With tickets on sale now, full dates and details are included below.



Expressing their excitement for the upcoming shows Killdeer and Pain say:

"We are really excited to come and play in the UK, we feel like the public will understand our music, our sense of humour and our style perfectly! Playing Post Punk with funky bass lines and 2nd degree lyrics in front of a British audience makes a lot of sense to us. Most of our inspiration and role models are from the UK. We can't wait to perform our music there. It's gonna be fun to Kill The Pain in a British manner!"



Kill The Pain is the meeting of minds between Phoebe Killdeer (Australian singer and songwriter of the international #1 hit "



Striking gold with an alchemic partnership, Kill The Pain's work flits between futuristic antagonism and nostalgic hedonism. Chopping and splicing angular post-punk with elastic synth-pop, off-kilter funk and far-flung genres, listeners will hear reference points in Le Tigre to the Slits, the raw energy of ESG to the poetic musicality of Peggy Lee, the pent-up force of Patti Smith to the sardonic lyricism of Kim Gordon.



Releasing their self-titled album in 2023, 'Kill The Pain' made for a delirious sonic mess of a debut. Whirling through a kaleidoscope of sounds and styles, its joyful helter-skelter of Latin percussion, funky bass, fraught electric guitars, uninhibited vocals, Afrobeat drums, and 80's indebted keyboards all added up to a record that would win over press and public hearts alike. Featuring the singles "I Do What I Do" and "Zig Zag" amongst its many highlights, 'Kill The Pain' scrawled the duo's name onto that long list of outlandish women prepared to push pop culture to its limits.



Currently working on their eagerly awaited second album, which they hope will include a litany of post-punk female singers, standby for further news on new music very soon... Spending 2023 igniting dancefloors across France, Switzerland, Kosovo, Spain, and Portugal; in 2024 they will perform in Australia, Belgium and the UK. Their UK dates are as follows.



KILL THE PAIN - UK TOUR 2024:

21/02/24: Old Woolen / Leeds, UK *

22/02/24: The Cavern / Liverpool, UK*

23/02/24: Band on the wall / Manchester, UK*

24/02/24: Saint Luke's / Glasgow, Scotland, UK*

25/02/24: The Liquid Room / Edinburgh, Scotland, UK*

04/03/24: Union Chapel / London, UK*

05/03/24: Golden Slippers event / London, UK

07/03/24: Chalk / Brighton, UK*

*w/ Nouvelle Vague

Tickets on sale here:

