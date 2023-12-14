Lorena Leigh Rings In Holiday Cheer With 'Angels We Have Heard On High'



Encapsulating a signature sound coined by audiences as Cowgirl Mermaid Music, Lorena Leigh makes waves with a fresh reimagination of the traditional, reverent Christmas hymn and infuses it with disco balls, dance floors, and an irresistible feel-good party atmosphere. The track is now available to stream and download on all platforms.



In a dynamic fusion of catchy indie pop melodies and funky electronic rhythm, Lorena Leigh's interpretation of "Angels We Have Heard On High" entrances listeners with a vibrant journey that celebrates the joy and excitement of the holiday season. Departing from the classic renditions, Leigh envisions a different scene where the shepherds react to the good news with unbridled jubilation, dancing, and hollering in the fields. "That's what I tried my best to create," said Leigh. "Something a good shepherd could reeeeally break it down to in their worship and praise! That's my kind of Christmas."



This combination of sounds is quintessential to establishing the alluring hooks, evocative storytelling, and electrifying melodies that propel her music to the core of your soul. "Angels We Have Heard On High" outlines Lorena Leigh's versatility as an artist with her ability to compose multiple instruments, including her enchanting voice, keys, and synths. Ernesto Valenzuela served as producer and mastered this track, while



As the holiday season approaches, Lorena Leigh's "Angels We Have Heard On High" is poised to become the anthem of jolly celebrations, encouraging listeners to embrace the spirit of merriment and dance their way through the festivities. This distinct take on a beloved hymn is a reminder that music has the power to unite, uplift, and bring people together.



