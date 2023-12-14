Katherine Jenkins & Jack Savoretti Record Single 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'





Katherine says about the single: "Jack's voice is incredible and I was thrilled when he accepted my invitation to come to Swansea and be part of my BBC Christmas special. 'What The World Needs Now Is Love' is a song that instantly connected with us, as artists and as parents and we knew instantly that this was what we wanted to sing together and do so as a prayer for the world, to support War Child and children everywhere whose lives have been devastated by conflict." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Renowned singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti and mezzo-soprano classical superstar Katherine Jenkins have joined forces today releasing new single 'What The World Needs Now Is Love' via War Child Records.With Jack inviting Katherine Jenkins to create this special recording in aid of War Child, the track combines Jack's soulful tones with Katherine's soaring vocals to demonstrate a simple yet much needed message - the world needs more love, for everyone. Originally performed by Jackie DeShannon in 1965, the lyrics remain just as valid and poignant in the present day. The release of the track reinforces War Child's mission statement of using music as a force for good through the festive season and going into the New Year with hope.All money raised from 'What The World Needs Now Is Love' will help War Child protect, educate and advocate for the rights of children living in conflict zones. From delivering aid and creating safe spaces to providing education and psychosocial support, War Child offers hope for a brighter future to thousands of children each year. When war breaks out, the lights go out for children, and their world goes dark. As families around the UK turn on the lights in their homes this festive season, War Child's vital fundraising supports many children who've been left in the dark.There are 468 million, or more than 1 in 6 children worldwide, living in areas affected by armed conflict, with many of these children in danger of being forgotten. But War Child refuse to let that happen. War Child ambassador Jack Savoretti has witnessed the impact of War Child's programmes firsthand, having visited Ukraine and Hungary with the charity earlier this year.Jack says about the single: "When Katherine did me the honour of inviting me to sing with her, we were both struggling to comprehend the world around us. Both of us agreed that the one thing we all needed was love. This time of year people tend to think more with their hearts than with their heads, we want people's hearts to sing along with us as loud as they can to help War Child give hope to children whose lives have been torn apart by war."Katherine says about the single: "Jack's voice is incredible and I was thrilled when he accepted my invitation to come to Swansea and be part of my BBC Christmas special. 'What The World Needs Now Is Love' is a song that instantly connected with us, as artists and as parents and we knew instantly that this was what we wanted to sing together and do so as a prayer for the world, to support War Child and children everywhere whose lives have been devastated by conflict."



