Katherine Jenkins & Jack Savoretti Record Single 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Calm Down
Rema
969 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
62 entries in 23 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
355 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
374 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
212 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
192 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
270 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
270 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
251 entries in 24 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1187 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1036 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
586 entries in 23 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
442 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
363 entries in 22 charts
Most read news of the week
Nicki Minaj Plans To Include Additional Tracks On 'Pink Friday 2,' With Featured Appearances From Keyshia Cole And Monica
Kylie Minogue's Extension (The Extended Mixes) Out Now; Includes The Global Smash Hit And Grammy Nominated "Padam Padam" And Title Track "Tension"
Black Market Karma Shares 'Wisdom Shifter', Fab B-Side From 'The Sour Truth With Sonic Boom' 10" Single
New Jersey Outfit CR And The Nones Presents Americana-Classic Rock Delight 'The Hills Of Pennsylvania'