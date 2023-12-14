Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 14/12/2023

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Tops World Singles Official Top 100

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
969 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
62 entries in 23 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
355 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
374 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
212 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
192 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
270 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
270 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
251 entries in 24 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1187 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1036 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
586 entries in 23 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
442 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
363 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The World Singles Official Top 100 chart for December 9, 2023, is brimming with festive spirit, as classic holiday songs dominate the top positions. This chart, a compilation of the top songs from 65 countries around the world, offers a comprehensive view of the most popular singles globally.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has climbed to the number one spot, showcasing the timeless appeal of this holiday classic. The song's rise to the top is a testament to its enduring popularity and the joy it brings during the festive season. Following closely, Wham!'s "Last Christmas" holds the second position, further cementing its status as a perennial holiday favorite. The song's annual return to the charts highlights its enduring popularity and the festive spirit it embodies.

Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" has made a significant leap to the third spot, adding to the festive mood with its classic holiday charm. The song's rise in the chart is indicative of its lasting impact and the nostalgia it evokes among listeners. Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me," which previously held the top position, has now slipped to the fourth spot, indicating the seasonal shift in musical preferences. Despite this, the song's presence in the top five underscores its widespread appeal and Harlow's significant impact on the music scene.



Rounding out the top five is Tate McRae's "Greedy," a song that continues to capture hearts globally. Its success on the chart underscores McRae's talent and the universal appeal of her music. The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms and "Underneath The Tree" by Kelly Clarkson, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the World Singles Official Top 100 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music globally. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the global music scene as of December 9, 2023.






