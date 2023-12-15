Lil Tecca: HVN On Earth Tour Presented By The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Coming This Winter





The HVN ON EARTH TOUR launches on February 14 in Dallas, TX, and visits major markets including Atlanta, Philly, Chicago, and a hometown show on February 23 at Terminal 5 in NYC, before wrapping up on March 17 in Tempe, AZ. The full itinerary is below.



Reflecting on his upcoming tour, Tecca shares, "I'm very excited and grateful as the newest artist selected to headline the Monster

Presale schedule is below:

Artist Presale: Thu. Dec 14 @ 12pm ET / 9am PT - Fri. Dec 15 @ 8am LOCAL / PASSWORD: TEC



LIL TECCA: HVN ON EARTH TOUR PRESENTED BY THE MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR:

2.14.24 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

2.16.24 - Austin, TX - Emo's

2.18.24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

2.20.24 -

2.21.24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

2.23.24 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

2.25.24 - Boston, MA - MGM

2.27.24 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

2.28.24 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

3.1.24 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theater

3.2.24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

3.5.24 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

3.8.24 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

3.10.24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

3.11.24 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

3.13.24 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

3.14.24 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

3.17.24 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre







Tecca arrived with the force of a hurricane in 2019. Since emerging, he has gathered nearly 10 billion streams and notched a series of multi-platinum, platinum, and gold singles, including the quadruple-platinum breakthrough "Ransom'' and the platinum-certified bangers "Did It Again," "Lot of Me," and "Never Left." He scored three consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 with the 2019 platinum mixtape We Love You Tecca and his first two albums—Virgo World [2020], and We Love You Tecca 2 [2021]. Beyond selling out hundreds of headline shows around the globe, he has collaborated with Lil Uzi Vert, The Kid LAROI, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and the late Juice WRLD, to name a few. He incited the applause of New York Times, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Complex, and more along the way.

