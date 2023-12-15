OneRepublic Premieres Video For Their Christmas Track "Dear Santa" Today







New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY nominated band, OneRepublic, released the video for their new original Christmas track, "Dear Santa." The new claymation video was directed, designed, sculpted, built by, composed, animated, and edited by animator, Dr. Oz. The video features the band members in Santa's workshop as they strive to make a Christmas miracle and bring a couple back together. The track was originally released to kick off the holiday season back in October. OneRepublic have released their limited 12" vinyl pressing of the new 2023 holiday single. Pressed on Red Translucent Vinyl with a Fir Tree Scented Sleeve and available here: https://store.onerepublic.com/products/dear-santa-vinyl-singleMP3/Download available here: https://amzn.to/46YnCdV OneRepublic has also partnered with leading greeting card producer American Greetings to offer four customizable digital greeting cards in support of "Dear Santa" and to celebrate the festive holiday season.Dear Santa digital greeting cards are available here: https://store.onerepublic.com/products/dear-santa-vinyl-singleOf the partnership, Rob Matousek, American Greetings Executive Director shared, "We are so excited for the opportunity to collaborate with OneRepublic to help launch "Dear Santa" by bringing digital greetings and music together in our Creatacard collection for their fans and our members."GRAMMY nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the 20mm selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," " Secrets " and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 41 million selling single "Counting Stars." OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016. OneRepublic has amassed 5B streams on Spotify to date. OneRepublic's latest album, Human, dropped on August 27, 2021. It features singles, which combined have over 2.5 billion global streams: " Someday ", "Run", " Somebody To Love ", " Wanted ", " Didn't I ", " Better Days " and " Rescue Me ". Most recently, OneRepublic released "Runaway," the first new track the band has released since their smash hit, "I Ain't Worried," which was featured in the blockbuster hit, Top Gun: Maverick and currently boasts over 3 Billion streams.



