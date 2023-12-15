Bebe Rexha Drops 'It's On (The Official Song Of The FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023)' Music Video





"One in a Million" arrived on the heels of her acclaimed third album Bebe, which was featured as one of Rolling Stone's "100 Best Albums of 2023" and People Magazine's "Top 10 Albums of 2023." Following her album release earlier this year, Rexha embarked on her Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour across the world, which included North and South America, Europe, and just wrapped in Asia and Australia last month.



Multi-platinum hitmaker and global superstar Bebe Rexha has released the official video for her new song "It's On (The Official Song of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023)." "It's On" is an anthemic and empowering song that showcases Rexha's immensely powerful vocals and the new video, directed by Alexander Wessely (The Weeknd, Rihanna), embodies that spirit with clips of children playing soccer in the streets, fans celebrating in the streets combined with vignettes of Rexha performing the song in a stunning ensemble that flows in the wind with the iconic Arabian desert in the background. The release of "It's On" comes at the end of an incredibly exciting and successful year for Rexha, which recently culminated with earning her fourth GRAMMY nomination for her soaring club-pop anthem "One in a Million" with David Guetta, which is nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording. "One in a Million" followed her smash hit with David Guetta, "I'm Good (Blue)," which was #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic songs chart for one calendar year (52 consecutive weeks). Rexha has been churning out smashes of her own including multi-platinum G-Eazy collaboration "Me, Myself & I" and Martin Garrix-produced club sensation "In The Name Of Love." In 2017, she struck chart gold with "Meant To Be," a country duet with Florida Georgia Line that was certified Diamond for selling 10 million copies.




