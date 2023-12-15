Kameron Marlowe Closes Out Explosive Year Of Touring With A String Of Sold-Out Shows





Thrilling live audiences with his "signature smoky voice" (Grammy.com) at more than 100 shows in 2023, Marlowe's rabid fanbase "can be seen singing every word to his song-set from the album at his live shows" (Chattanoogan) while his just-released hit "Tennessee Don't Mind" proves to be a crowd-favorite.



Indicative of Marlowes quintessential sound, the track "churns with the propulsive rhythm of a runaway horse" (Billboard) while others tapped it as "his best song to date" (Chattanoogan). Performing over 30 headline dates this year, 21 of which sold out 1500-2000 capacity rooms, massive fan-demand called for Marlowe to extend his I CAN LIE TOUR for 14 more stops throughout winter 2024.



The tour, which kicked off on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, Calif., will now run through March 1, with stops in Huntsville, Denver, Louisville and more with special guests Logan Crosby and Laci Kaye Booth.



Come spring, the N.C native will join CMA Entertainer of the Year



His festival circuit included some of Country music's most sought-after events such as Country 2 Country: C2C in London, Stagecoach

With streaming numbers exceeding toward 713M+ to date, Marlowe enters 2024 as MusicRow's Next Big Thing, further solidifying his previous recognition from Opry's NextStage, CMT's Listen Up, Amazon Music's One to Watch, Pandora, Spotify, and more than a dozen media outlets.



I CAN LIE TOUR Extended Dates:

Jan. 18, 2024 in Columbia Mo. at The Blue Note

Jan. 19, 2024 in Wyandotte, Mich. at District 142

Jan. 20, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at The Intersection

Jan. 21, 2024 in Bloomington, Ind. at Bluebird Nightclub

Jan. 26, 2024 in

Jan. 27, 2024 in Huntsville, Ala. at Von Braun Center - Mars

Feb. 1, 2024 in Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory Boise

Feb. 2, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union Event Center

Feb. 3, 2024 in Denver, Colo. at Ogden Theatre

Feb. 4, 2024 in Wichita, Kan. at TempleLive

Feb. 9, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater

Feb. 10, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. at Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 29, 2024 in Fort Myers, Fla. at The Ranch Concert Hall and Saloon

March 1, 2024 in Tallahassee, Fla. at The Moon



Fusing steel-toed toughness with a visceral approach to songwriting, Kameron Marlowe's sound is built around edgy electric twang, smoldering shades of gritty rock and a touch of bluesy tenderness, living comfortably in the darker corners of the honky tonk. Launching onto the music scene with unstoppable momentum fueled by his Platinum-certified debut release "Giving You Up," Marlowe delivered his debut album We Were Cowboys, in 2022 produced by Dann Huff.



The critically acclaimed collection includes Platinum-certified debut release "



Now, Marlowe begins his sophomore chapter of music with "Tennessee Don't Mind," an ode to the complex intersection of a life on the road full of fans screaming your name, and the quiet solitude of returning home. The single that showcases the North Carolina native's "gravelly voice" (Billboard) drops as Marlowe's headlining I CAN LIE TOUR continues nationwide, following recent tours with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville's standout Country star Kameron Marlowe wraps his momentous year of touring, closing out the first leg of his 2023 I CAN LIE Tour this past weekend with sold-out shows in Charleston and Chattanooga, and claims the title for the biggest turnout to date at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in S.C.Thrilling live audiences with his "signature smoky voice" (Grammy.com) at more than 100 shows in 2023, Marlowe's rabid fanbase "can be seen singing every word to his song-set from the album at his live shows" (Chattanoogan) while his just-released hit "Tennessee Don't Mind" proves to be a crowd-favorite.Indicative of Marlowes quintessential sound, the track "churns with the propulsive rhythm of a runaway horse" (Billboard) while others tapped it as "his best song to date" (Chattanoogan). Performing over 30 headline dates this year, 21 of which sold out 1500-2000 capacity rooms, massive fan-demand called for Marlowe to extend his I CAN LIE TOUR for 14 more stops throughout winter 2024.The tour, which kicked off on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, Calif., will now run through March 1, with stops in Huntsville, Denver, Louisville and more with special guests Logan Crosby and Laci Kaye Booth.Come spring, the N.C native will join CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson for the Australian leg of her Country's Cool Again Tour gracing the stage for multiple nights down under. Marlowe kicked off 2023 supporting Thomas Rhett before joining Country superstars Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis and Parker McCollum on dates throughout the year.His festival circuit included some of Country music's most sought-after events such as Country 2 Country: C2C in London, Stagecoach Music Festival, Faster Horses, Windy City Smokeout, Watershed and Lasso Music Festival in Montreal.With streaming numbers exceeding toward 713M+ to date, Marlowe enters 2024 as MusicRow's Next Big Thing, further solidifying his previous recognition from Opry's NextStage, CMT's Listen Up, Amazon Music's One to Watch, Pandora, Spotify, and more than a dozen media outlets.I CAN LIE TOUR Extended Dates:Jan. 18, 2024 in Columbia Mo. at The Blue NoteJan. 19, 2024 in Wyandotte, Mich. at District 142Jan. 20, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at The IntersectionJan. 21, 2024 in Bloomington, Ind. at Bluebird NightclubJan. 26, 2024 in Little Rock, Ark. at Little Rock HallJan. 27, 2024 in Huntsville, Ala. at Von Braun Center - Mars Music HallFeb. 1, 2024 in Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory BoiseFeb. 2, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union Event CenterFeb. 3, 2024 in Denver, Colo. at Ogden TheatreFeb. 4, 2024 in Wichita, Kan. at TempleLiveFeb. 9, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio at Agora TheaterFeb. 10, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. at Mercury BallroomFeb. 29, 2024 in Fort Myers, Fla. at The Ranch Concert Hall and SaloonMarch 1, 2024 in Tallahassee, Fla. at The MoonFusing steel-toed toughness with a visceral approach to songwriting, Kameron Marlowe's sound is built around edgy electric twang, smoldering shades of gritty rock and a touch of bluesy tenderness, living comfortably in the darker corners of the honky tonk. Launching onto the music scene with unstoppable momentum fueled by his Platinum-certified debut release "Giving You Up," Marlowe delivered his debut album We Were Cowboys, in 2022 produced by Dann Huff.The critically acclaimed collection includes Platinum-certified debut release " Giving You Up " and Gold-certified hit "Burn 'Em All," was one of 2022's top streaming country albums on Spotify, and named one of the year's best by Raised Rowdy and Entertainment Focus. Named to CMT's 2023 Listen Up class of exciting new talent and the Opry NextStage program, Marlowe was also previously highlighted as One to Watch by Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, and more than a dozen media outlets.Now, Marlowe begins his sophomore chapter of music with "Tennessee Don't Mind," an ode to the complex intersection of a life on the road full of fans screaming your name, and the quiet solitude of returning home. The single that showcases the North Carolina native's "gravelly voice" (Billboard) drops as Marlowe's headlining I CAN LIE TOUR continues nationwide, following recent tours with Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis earlier this year.



