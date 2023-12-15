Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 15/12/2023

Awich Drop New Track 'Pendulum'

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
356 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
376 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
274 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
272 entries in 19 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
213 entries in 15 charts
Calm Down
Rema
970 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
193 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
64 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
255 entries in 24 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1189 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1038 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
586 entries in 23 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
442 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
363 entries in 22 charts
Awich Drop New Track 'Pendulum'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Japanese Hip-Hop Queen Awich releases the new track "Pendulum" as well as a video for "Kakurembo". Both tracks will be featured in the Japanese TV version of Love Catcher, a love story and psychological battle involving love and money, a romantic psychological variety show that originally aired in Korea. "Kakurembo" comes from Awich's recent album The Union.

Most recently, Awich performed her first arena show at the K-Arena in Japan to over 18,000 fans. Billboard noted that Awich "gave off an aura of authority with a down-to-earth, personal feel, in a way that no other Japanese artist has" and that "she elevated not only the hip-hop scene but Japanese culture as a whole."

Awich has been ruling the Japanese Hip-Hop scene for years but is starting to make headways into the international market. Consequence has claimed she's "ready to break through to America" and AllHipHop called her the "queen of Japanese Hip-Hop here to put a flag, marking her place in the culture." Awich, short for "Asian Wish Child," taken from her birth name "Akiko," is a name she created to reflect her roots.

A child growing up on her home island of Okinawa, Awich would stay up through the night writing poetry about varieties of things such as love, life, the universe, and more. Her first encounter with hip-hop was listening to Tupac's All Eyes on Me when she was 13. She relocated to Atlanta to attend college and during her times tateside, she married and gave birth to her daughter. She soon returned to Japan and started to become a "badass female rapper" (Flaunt Magazine).
In 2024, Awich will be releasing an English album with US touring to follow.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0080180 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045540332794189 secs