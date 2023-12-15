Trevor Noah Returns To Host The Grammy Awards In February 2024!





The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emmy Award-winning, Golden Globe Award-nominated and GRAMMY Award-nominated comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards for the fourth consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show.On Sun, Feb. 4, 2024, 8-11:30 p.m. live ET/5-8:30 p.m. live PT, music's biggest night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Noah broke the news today on his podcast, "What Now? With Trevor Noah." Previously, Noah hosted the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards and the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.



