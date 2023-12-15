Madlib & Karriem Riggins Announce New Jahari Massamba Unit Album 'YHWH Is Love'





Gamay grapes are often known for their abundance of production, much like the prolific talents of Karriem Riggins and Madlib. As a preview of their forthcoming album, "Stomping Gamay" elevates the listener with its vibrant harmonies, playful rhythm, and bright melodies brimming with unbridled spontaneity and boundless creativity.



Riggins and Madlib were first introduced nearly 20 years ago by their late mutual friend and collaborator J Dilla, going on to collaborate on Madlib's 2007 album Yesterdays Universe and together as Supreme Team. Jahari Massamba Unit started as a natural extension of Riggins and Madlib's relationship and mutual appreciation for each other's artistry.



The two producers would send beats back and forth until eventually, Karriem didn't have anything new to share. Instead he began sending raw drum loops, which were returned back to him with overlaid beds of harmonies and melodies by Madlib. This was the creation of a new body of work from the two cherished collaborators.



YHWH is LOVE will be Jahari Massamba Unit's second record, and has been highly anticipated since their first album Pardon My French was released in 2020. Pitchfork said Pardon My French "sounds like experimental jazz and feels like a beat tape," while Rolling Stone called it "a brand-new LP that sounds like it could have been fished out of a dusty dollar bin." YHWH is LOVE will be released March 1, 2024 via Law of Rhythm.



Karriem Riggins is a renowned jazz musician, producer, DJ, and EMMY Award winner from Detroit, Michigan. With a career spanning over two decades, Riggins has made a significant impact on the music industry with his versatile style and innovative approach to production. Riggins has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Diana Krall, Common, Erykah Badu, Paul McCartney, J Dilla, and Steve Lacy.

In addition to jazz, Karriem has received widespread recognition for his contributions to the hip-hop genre. Whether in the studio or on the stage, Riggins continues to push the boundaries of music and inspire a new generation of musicians and artists around the world. Riggins earned a GRAMMY nomination as a producer and drummer on H.E.R.'s 2021 album Back of My Mind.



Otis Jackson Jr., known professionally as Madlib, is an American DJ, music producer, multi-instrumentalist, and rapper. He is widely known for his collaborations with MF Doom (as Madvillain),

J Dilla (as Jaylib), and Freddie Gibbs. An enthusiastic crate-digger with a deep reverence for jazz and soul, Madlib branched out into a number of ambitious, engaging solo projects. After hooking up with Los Angeles DJ Peanut Butter Wolf, Madlib did a lot of production for Wolf's Stones Throw label.

In 1999 the label released Quasimoto's astonishing The Unseen LP. Doubling as himself and his alter ego Quasimoto, Madlib handled vocals and production duties on the album, a huge critical success. Not resting on his laurels, Madlib followed The Unseen a year later with his Yesterdays New Quintet project. Madlib played all the instruments himself, infusing his exploration of jazz with both style and substance.




