Wham! Takes Over Europe Top 100 With 'Last Christmas'
Hot Songs Around The World
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
356 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
375 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
213 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
193 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
271 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
270 entries in 19 charts
Calm Down
Rema
970 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
62 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
252 entries in 24 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1187 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1036 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
586 entries in 23 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
442 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
363 entries in 22 charts
