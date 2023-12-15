Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 15/12/2023

Wham! Takes Over Europe Top 100 With 'Last Christmas'

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
356 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
375 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
213 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
193 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
271 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
270 entries in 19 charts
Calm Down
Rema
970 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
62 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
252 entries in 24 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1187 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1036 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
586 entries in 23 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
442 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
363 entries in 22 charts
Wham! Takes Over Europe Top 100 With 'Last Christmas'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Europe Official Top 100 chart for December 9, 2023, is filled with the festive spirit, as holiday classics dominate the top positions. This chart, which compiles the top songs from across Europe, offers a comprehensive view of the most popular singles in the region.

Wham!'s "Last Christmas" has climbed to the number one spot, showcasing the timeless appeal of this holiday classic. The song's rise to the top is a testament to its enduring popularity and the joy it brings during the festive season. Following closely, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" holds the second position, further cementing its status as a perennial holiday favorite. The song's annual return to the charts highlights its enduring popularity and the festive spirit it embodies.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" has made a significant leap to the third spot, adding to the chart's diversity with its contemporary sound. The song's rise in the chart is indicative of its growing appeal and McRae's rising status in the music scene. Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" moves up to the fourth position, showcasing the diverse musical tastes of the European audience. The song's consistent performance on the chart is indicative of its growing popularity and the appeal of its music.



Rounding out the top five is "Prada" by Casso, Raye, & D-Block Europe, reflecting the diverse musical tastes of the European audience. The song's consistent performance on the chart is indicative of the artists' growing popularity and the appeal of their music. The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Merry Christmas Everyone" by Shakin' Stevens and "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" by Michael Bublé, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the Europe Official Top 100 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music in Europe. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the European music scene as of December 9, 2023.






