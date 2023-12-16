Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 16/12/2023

The Long-Awaited Release Of Vultures By Ye And Ty Dolla $ign Is Here

Hot Songs Around The World

Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
356 entries in 28 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
375 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
213 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
193 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
271 entries in 26 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
270 entries in 19 charts
Calm Down
Rema
970 entries in 23 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
62 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
252 entries in 24 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1187 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1036 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
586 entries in 23 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
442 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
363 entries in 22 charts
The Long-Awaited Release Of Vultures By Ye And Ty Dolla $ign Is Here
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After months of anticipation and speculation, the highly anticipated album "Vultures" by the artist formerly known as Kanye West, now known as Ye, has finally been released on his official website, https://vultures.yeezy.com/. The album features a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign and is available for streaming and download on the website.

The release of "Vultures" has been a topic of discussion in the music industry for some time now. The album was initially teased in late 2023 under the placeholder title "¥$," and it features potential guest appearances from a number of well-known artists, including Lil Baby, Charlie Wilson, Freddie Gibbs, Offset, Quavo, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, Future, James Blake, Nicki Minaj, Bump J, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Bad Bunny, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Leon Bridges, Kid Cudi, and West's daughter North West.

The album's production was handled by West and Ty Dolla $ign, among others, and it serves as a follow-up to both artists' 2021 studio albums, "Donda" and "Cheers to the Best Memories," respectively. It is also both artists' first independent studio album, as well as West's first project since his series of antisemitic statements made in late 2022.

The release of "Vultures" was met with excitement and anticipation from fans and critics alike. The album is now available on the official website, vultures.yeezy.com, where fans can stream and download the album in its entirety.

The album's title track, "Vultures," was first played on Chicago's Power 92 radio station by DJ Pharris during his Friday night show on November 23, 2023. The song has drawn some criticism for its controversial lyrics, but it has also been praised for its unique sound and powerful production.

The release of "Vultures" by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign marks a significant moment in the careers of both artists. The album showcases their unique talents and creative vision and is sure to leave a lasting impact on the music industry. Be sure to visit the official site to experience this incredible project for yourself.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0085051 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045590400695801 secs