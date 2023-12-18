Chris Gardner's Newest Video "A Love Thing" Spotlights True Love At Any Age



So one never knows and I wanted to capture that thought and share it." Chris and the band return to Wire Road yet this month for one more recording session yet in 2023. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/Songwriter Chris Gardner announced that his latest companion music video "A Love Thing" featuring the incredible vocal dexterity of Ms. Kelley Peters (The Patsy Cline Show) will be included in his ever expanding story telling collection.The audio version of "A Love Thing" was recorded at the internationally famous Wire Road Studios in Houston Texas and features a full compliment of top shelf session players including Paul English (piano & B3) Rankin Peters (bass) Tyson Sheth (drums) Wayne Turner (guitar) Guilherme Fonseca (guitar) Kelley Peters (duet partner with Chris on "A Love Thing") Teri Leudtke (background vocals) and Betsy Burke (background vocals). Recording duties handled by Mr. Andy Bradley of SugarHill Records fame and author of House Of Hits.The video version of "A Love Thing" was produced by RBP (Relaxing Blues Productions) and presents a personal experience of Chris's. Chris shares, "I write about life's experiences and so many people around the world may possibly think that love has passed them by and then there it is, not planned but just happens.So one never knows and I wanted to capture that thought and share it." Chris and the band return to Wire Road yet this month for one more recording session yet in 2023.



