Barcelona, Spain Punk Band Blowfuse Release New Single "Move On"

www.instagram.com/sbamrocks New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Influenced by 80's and 90's punk rock waves and the skateboard lifestyle, Blowfuse crafts a style all its own, mixing the aggressiveness of hardcore punk, the catchy melodies of 90's punk rock, the powerful classic rock riffs, with acidic and paranoid lyrics.The new single " Move On " is the first off the band's upcoming 4th studio album 'The 4th Wall' out March 1st, 2024."Move On is a call to action and change. Its direct message conveys a sense of empowerment and the necessity of freeing oneself from the past to find a new direction in life.", says singer Oscar Puig. "The detrimental habit of complaining and self-pitying won't do anything but increase frustration. Only by accepting reality and taking responsibility can you navigate towards a new direction." Move On " is otu now via SBÄM, HFMN Crew, Epidemic Records and Infected Records. Music video directed by Blowfuse 6 @puxxooNowadays, Blowfuse is one of the most known and active punk rock bands of their country, Spain. The band, hailing from Barcelona, was founded around 2008 and began playing shows under the name Godfarts. While gaining renown as Godfarts they released their first album "Messed Up Minds" in 2010. The band was renamed to Blowfuse in 2013. The same year they released "Into The Spiral", which was recorded, produced and mixed by Darian Rundall, who also worked with bands like Pennywise, TSOL, Suicidal Tendencies and U.S. Bombs.They have toured with bands like Pennywise, 7 Seconds, and played all over Europe. Sometimes even for a length of more than two months. Blowfuse also played with bands such as Adolescents, Face to Face, Authority Zero, A Wilhelm Scream, Youth Brigade, The Casualties, The Unseen and many others. In 2013 they even played the mainstage at the prominent Resurrection Fest, sharing the stage with Bad Religion, Millencolin and Biohazard.Being as young as they are, living one of their best moments, working on new projects, touring, filming their peculiar videos… And of course, totally committed to what they loved, and still love, music.https://www.facebook.com/blowfusehttps://www.instagram.com/blowfuse_https://twitter.com/blowfusehttps://www.youtube.com/@Blowfusehttps://www.tiktok.com/@blowfuse_https://shop.sbam.rockswww.facebook.com/SBAM.ROCKSwww.instagram.com/sbamrocks



