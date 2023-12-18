Tony Steele And The Massacre - It's Too Late



With that in mind, this release is dedicated to Peter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amazingly, in the ten years that Tony Steele & The Massacre have been performing and despite all the superb singles they've released, they've never put an album out.That's about to change, they will be releasing a collection in the Spring which will be a culmination of the band up until now, so they can make way for the next phase.'It's Too Late' is taken from that forthcoming album but was never released. The song was recorded in December 2019 as part of the last ever recordings with the old band line up of Tony on vocals and guitar Charlie Lansbrough on lead guitar, Nick Miniski on drums and Peter Macparland on bass and backing vocals, the very next month in January 2020 Peter suddenly and sadly passed away.With that in mind, this release is dedicated to Peter.



