Lakeshore Records Teams With Ubisoft To Release Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora - Original Game Soundtrack Vinyl Edition Available In April 2024

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed, Brawlhalla, For Honor, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lakeshore Records in partnership with Ubisoft are announcing the forthcoming vinyl edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Original Game Soundtrack featuring music by Emmy-nominated composer Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel, Fortnite). The album is a soaring, orchestral score that thrillingly evokes the fantastic world of Pandora and the action that ensues. The double album on "Translucent Blue & Pink" vinyl in a gatefold sleeve with full color inserts, will be available in April of 2024.Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the open world of the never-before-seen Western Frontier of Pandora. Abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA, you, a Na'vi, were trained and molded to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na'vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA.Track List:Side 1 - 19:45Child of Two WorldsTake FlightThe Sarentu MootFirst Strike Return of the Sky PeopleGlade of LightSide 2 - 18:41To Be ChosenA Warrior's Heart Welcome to HometreeOn the HuntAcross the Boundless RangeForest in the SkyThe Silk HarvestRevelationsSide 3 - 20:03First FlightEnd of the LineEywa's BlessingTake the Fight to Them Shadows of the Past Pandora Will Be FreeThe Woods Grow StillGoing HomeSide 4 - 21:10Ash on the WindsThe LodgeWind Flutes CallZakru Never Forget a FriendWe Charge as OneWild SkyFlight of the KinglorNew BeginningsThey Have Made Us WarriorsThe People's Cry (Main Theme)Pinar Toprak is a Turkish-American Emmy-nominated composer, conductor and performer, who specializes in creating thematic scores for everything from superhero sagas and blockbuster comedies to TV series and dramas. With her work on Captain Marvel and Fortnite, Pinar is the first female composer to score both a film and video game with gross revenues of over $1 billion and $5 billion respectively.Pinar also brings her fresh perspective and unique vision to a diversity of others musical projects, to name a few: composing the new theme for Amazon Prime Video Sports, popularly used on NFL's Thursday Night Football, composing and producing the soundtrack for Disney theme parks, including the new Epcot theme, writing and producing music for Christina Aguilera's 2019 Xperience Live Show in Las Vegas and conducting Billie Eilish's performance of " No Time To Die " at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.2023 will see the releases of the highly anticipated Paramount animation film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and the Netflix comedy Family Switch, starring Ed Helms and Jennifer Garner, both with a score by Pinar Toprak.As the recipient of an ASCAP Shirley Walker Award and three International Film Music Critics Association Awards for Best Original Score, Pinar's dynamic style has attracted accolades across genres and earned her an Emmy nomination for Best Original Score as well as a spot on the Academy Awards shortlist.Pinar's talent for illuminating a story with her music is evident throughout her work, including scores for The Lost City (starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, directed by Adam Nee and Aaron Nee), Stargirl on the CW (created by Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti ), Syfy's Krypton (created by David S. Goyer and Damien Kindler), HBO's McMillions (directed by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte), Slumberland (starring Jason Momoa, directed by Francis Lawrence) and Shotgun Wedding (starring Jennifer Lopez, directed by Jason Moore), among many others.Abducted by the human militaristic corporation known as the RDA, you, a Na'vi child, are trained and molded to serve their purpose. Following the Battle of the Hallelujah Mountains, you are put into emergency cryosleep as the RDA evacuates Pandora. You awake 15 years later in an abandoned facility and step onto Pandora, a stranger in your birthplace. You soon learn that the RDA is back, more dangerous than ever, and is once again threatening the flourishing ecosystems of Pandora and its clans. Created in collaboration with Disney and James Cameron's production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, you will experience a first-person action-adventure game exclusively developed to maximize the power of new-gen consoles and PC. Set after the events of the first Avatar film, you'll embark on a journey across the WesternFrontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora, as you join other Na'vi clans to protect Pandora from the formidable forces of the RDA. Pandora firsthand. Become Na'vi. Available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna.Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed, Brawlhalla, For Honor, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, Just Dance, Rabbids, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, The Crew and Tom Clancy's The Division. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022-23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.74 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.



