New Model Army Announce Independent Record Store Q&As

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Model Army are to celebrate the arrival of their 16th studio album Unbroken in UK independent record stores with a short run of three Q&A appearance in its week of release. Justin Sullivan (vocals/guitar), Dean White (guitar/ keys) and Ceri Monger (bass) of New Model Army will be in attendance at the events to discuss the new record and the revered history of the band.

The dates, times, stores and ticket links are:
January 2024
27th Resident, Brighton - 2pm LINK
28th Jumbo Records, Leeds - 2pm LINK
30th Rough Trade Bristol - 6:30pm LINK

In Brighton and Bristol the Q&As will be hosted and led by acclaimed author Cathi Unsworth, while BAFTA winning documentary director Matt Reid, who created the New Model Army film Between Dog and Wolf: The New Model Army in 2012, will interview the band in Leeds.

Entry to the Q&As will be strictly by advance purchase of the new album, available online and instore ahead of the event. The band will complete a signing of the albums with fans after each Q&A.

Unbroken will be released on CD Hardcover Mediabook, Heavyweight Black LP Gatefold, Ltd. Heavyweight Red LP Gatefold and on Digital.

New Model Army have also announced an extensive UK and European tour for early 2024 with shows starting on February 17th. Tickets are on sale now and full tour dates are listed below.

Cathi Unsworth began her writing career on Sounds at the age of 19 in 1987. After two decades covering music, film, books, art and general weirdness for Melody Maker, Bizarre, Mojo, Uncut and many others she turned to a life of crime fiction in 2005. Six pop-cultural noir novels - including the best-selling Weirdo (Serpent's Tail 2012) - and one award-winning book of short stories later she was asked to collaborate with punk icon Jordan on her 2018 biography Defying Gravity (Omnibus Press) Her latest book, Season of The Witch: The Book of Goth (Nine Eight Books) charts the dark arc of the Thatcher years in music and features New Model Army, The Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees and many other family favourites. It has recently been made a Waterstones, MOJO, Times and Louder Than War music book of the year. For more see www.cathiunsworth.co.uk

Matt Reid is currently a Commissioner Editor at Warner Bros Discovery. For the majority of his career he made television programmes, directing a wide range of documentaries and specialist factual content for the BBC and Channel 4. He won a BAFTA for The Island in 2014. Matt is a lifelong New Model Army fan and in 2012 made Between Dog and Wolf: The New Model Army Story.

UNBROKEN TRACKLISTING:
First Summer After
Language
Reload
I Did Nothing Wrong
Cold Wind
Coming Or Going
If I Am Still Me
Legend
Do You Really Want to Go There?
Idumea
Deserters

NEW MODEL ARMY UNBROKEN TOUR 2024 - PART ONE:
Feb 27 - Roadmender, Northampton, UK
Feb 28 - Effenaar, Eindhoven, NL
Feb 29 - La Laiterie, Strasbourg, FR
Mar 1 - Transbordeur, Lyon, FR
Mar 2 - Mascotte, Zurich, CH
Mar 4 - Muhle Hunziken, Bern, CH
Mar 5 - Backstage, Munich, DE
Mar 6 - Wuk, Vienna, AT
Mar 7 - A38, Budapest, HG
Mar 8 - Kwadrat, Krakow, PL
Mar 9 - Palladium, Warsaw, PL
Mar 11 - B90, Gdansk, PL
Mar 12 - Tama, Poznan, PL
Mar 13 - Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, DE
Mar 15 - Valand, Gothenburg, DK
Mar 16 - Katalin, Upsala, SE
Mar 17 - Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm, SE
Mar 18 - Plan B, Malmo, SE
Mar 20 - Grosse Freiheit, Hamburg, DE
Mar 21 - Fabrik, Coesfeld, DE
Mar 22 - Batschkapp, Frankfurt, de
Mar 23 - Garage, Saarbrucken, DE
Mar 24 - LKA Longhorn, Stuttgart, DE
Mar 26 - Turbinenhalle 2, Oberhausen, DE
Mar 27 - Hedon, Zwolle, NL
Mar 28 - Het Depot, Leuven, NL
Mar 29 - Tivoli, Utrecht, NL
Mar 30 - Trabendo, Paris, FR
Apr 10 - Tavastia, Helsinki, FI
Apr 11 - Lutakko, Jyvaskyla, FI
Apr 18 - Opium, Dublin, IE
Apr 19 - Mandela Hall, Belfast, NI
Apr 20 - The Garage, Glasgow, UK
Apr 21 - Boiler Shop, Newcastle, UK
Apr 23 - Junction, Cambridge, UK
Apr 24 - The 1865, Southampton, UK
Apr 25 - Marble Factory, Bristol, UK
Apr 26 - Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UK
Apr 27 - O2 Academy, Leeds, UK
May 11 - Roundhouse, London, UK






