New Model Army Announce Independent Record Store Q&As

May 11 - Roundhouse, London, UK New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Model Army are to celebrate the arrival of their 16th studio album Unbroken in UK independent record stores with a short run of three Q&A appearance in its week of release. Justin Sullivan (vocals/guitar), Dean White (guitar/ keys) and Ceri Monger (bass) of New Model Army will be in attendance at the events to discuss the new record and the revered history of the band.The dates, times, stores and ticket links are:January 202427th Resident, Brighton - 2pm LINK28th Jumbo Records, Leeds - 2pm LINK30th Rough Trade Bristol - 6:30pm LINKIn Brighton and Bristol the Q&As will be hosted and led by acclaimed author Cathi Unsworth, while BAFTA winning documentary director Matt Reid, who created the New Model Army film Between Dog and Wolf: The New Model Army in 2012, will interview the band in Leeds.Entry to the Q&As will be strictly by advance purchase of the new album, available online and instore ahead of the event. The band will complete a signing of the albums with fans after each Q&A.Unbroken will be released on CD Hardcover Mediabook, Heavyweight Black LP Gatefold, Ltd. Heavyweight Red LP Gatefold and on Digital.New Model Army have also announced an extensive UK and European tour for early 2024 with shows starting on February 17th. Tickets are on sale now and full tour dates are listed below.Cathi Unsworth began her writing career on Sounds at the age of 19 in 1987. After two decades covering music, film, books, art and general weirdness for Melody Maker, Bizarre, Mojo, Uncut and many others she turned to a life of crime fiction in 2005. Six pop-cultural noir novels - including the best-selling Weirdo (Serpent's Tail 2012) - and one award-winning book of short stories later she was asked to collaborate with punk icon Jordan on her 2018 biography Defying Gravity (Omnibus Press) Her latest book, Season of The Witch: The Book of Goth (Nine Eight Books) charts the dark arc of the Thatcher years in music and features New Model Army, The Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees and many other family favourites. It has recently been made a Waterstones, MOJO, Times and Louder Than War music book of the year. For more see www.cathiunsworth.co.ukMatt Reid is currently a Commissioner Editor at Warner Bros Discovery. For the majority of his career he made television programmes, directing a wide range of documentaries and specialist factual content for the BBC and Channel 4. He won a BAFTA for The Island in 2014. Matt is a lifelong New Model Army fan and in 2012 made Between Dog and Wolf: The New Model Army Story.UNBROKEN TRACKLISTING:First Summer AfterLanguageReloadI Did Nothing WrongCold WindComing Or GoingIf I Am Still MeLegendDo You Really Want to Go There?IdumeaDesertersNEW MODEL ARMY UNBROKEN TOUR 2024 - PART ONE:Feb 27 - Roadmender, Northampton, UKFeb 28 - Effenaar, Eindhoven, NLFeb 29 - La Laiterie, Strasbourg, FRMar 1 - Transbordeur, Lyon, FRMar 2 - Mascotte, Zurich, CHMar 4 - Muhle Hunziken, Bern, CHMar 5 - Backstage, Munich, DEMar 6 - Wuk, Vienna, ATMar 7 - A38, Budapest, HGMar 8 - Kwadrat, Krakow, PLMar 9 - Palladium, Warsaw, PLMar 11 - B90, Gdansk, PLMar 12 - Tama, Poznan, PLMar 13 - Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, DEMar 15 - Valand, Gothenburg, DKMar 16 - Katalin, Upsala, SEMar 17 - Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm, SEMar 18 - Plan B, Malmo, SEMar 20 - Grosse Freiheit, Hamburg, DEMar 21 - Fabrik, Coesfeld, DEMar 22 - Batschkapp, Frankfurt, deMar 23 - Garage, Saarbrucken, DEMar 24 - LKA Longhorn, Stuttgart, DEMar 26 - Turbinenhalle 2, Oberhausen, DEMar 27 - Hedon, Zwolle, NLMar 28 - Het Depot, Leuven, NLMar 29 - Tivoli, Utrecht, NLMar 30 - Trabendo, Paris, FRApr 10 - Tavastia, Helsinki, FIApr 11 - Lutakko, Jyvaskyla, FIApr 18 - Opium, Dublin, IEApr 19 - Mandela Hall, Belfast, NIApr 20 - The Garage, Glasgow, UKApr 21 - Boiler Shop, Newcastle, UKApr 23 - Junction, Cambridge, UKApr 24 - The 1865, Southampton, UKApr 25 - Marble Factory, Bristol, UKApr 26 - Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton, UKApr 27 - O2 Academy, Leeds, UKMay 11 - Roundhouse, London, UK



