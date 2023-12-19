Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 19/12/2023

T-Pain & Young Ca$h Team Up Release First Single "The Introduction" As Bluez Brothaz

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-Winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain has teamed up with Nappy Boy Entertainment artist, producer and songwriter Young Ca$h as the Bluez Brothaz. They're Jake & Elwood with some Floridian flair, and their debut single "The Introduction" is out now alongside a cinematic, T-Pain and G Visuals directed official video that sees Pain and Ca$h leave prison in the dust of their souped up '73 Impala (which some sleuths may recognize from the "Booty Wurk (One Cheek At A Time)" video).

The chemistry between the two entertainers, who have been best friends for years, is next level as they tease a fictional television series chronicling their escapades on the Nappy Boy Network.!--EmbedVideo-->"Pain and I have known each other for about 20 years now and we've been working on this project for a while," said Young Ca$h. "We actually shot 'The Introduction' video back in 2020. 3 years later, and you all are seeing it. Get ready to watch the Bluez Brothaz take over. We have a lot more coming."
"Cash and I have been there for each other through everything," added T-Pain. "We are the real life Bluez Brothaz. 'The Introduction' is really the story of how we linked up. At the end of the video, you'll get a taste of what we have in store for you all."
For more information, please visit: www.nappyboy.net.






