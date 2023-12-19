Juice WRLD New Single "Lace It" With Eminem & Benny Blanco Out Now





The Live Free 999 Fund honors the legacy of her son by supporting young people in their battles and to do so with love, joy, and emotional honesty. Live Free 999 encourages anyone struggling with mental health and addiction to reach out and get help. Text LF999 to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line for free crisis counseling. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Juice WRLD's new single "Lace It" with Eminem and benny blanco is out now. The single, produced by Juice WRLD's longtime collaborator and friend benny blanco, is the first official new single from Juice WRLD this year. Eminem, who praised Juice WRLD previously stating "his potential was so off the charts," first collaborated with Juice WRLD on his first posthumous release "Godzilla," which recently spiked in streams due to the Eminem x Fortnite Big Bang event. benny blanco notably collaborated with Juice WRLD on singles " Graduation " and "Roses."In April of 2020, Juice's mother Carmela Wallace announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund, which receives additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records in addition to individual donations."I can recall Jarad playing Eminem's music on repeat at home because he was a huge fan. This is a bittersweet moment for me; I am happy that Jarad had a chance to make music with someone he admired and sad that he cannot be here to take in the moment; Jarad left us way too soon." - Carmela WallaceThe Live Free 999 Fund honors the legacy of her son by supporting young people in their battles and to do so with love, joy, and emotional honesty. Live Free 999 encourages anyone struggling with mental health and addiction to reach out and get help. Text LF999 to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line for free crisis counseling.



