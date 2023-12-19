Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 19/12/2023

Juice WRLD New Single "Lace It" With Eminem & Benny Blanco Out Now

Hot Songs Around The World

Greedy
Tate McRae
293 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
365 entries in 28 charts
Snowman
Sia
175 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1209 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1057 entries in 25 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
385 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
214 entries in 15 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
72 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
265 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
588 entries in 23 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
285 entries in 19 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
248 entries in 21 charts
Juice WRLD New Single "Lace It" With Eminem & Benny Blanco Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Juice WRLD's new single "Lace It" with Eminem and benny blanco is out now. The single, produced by Juice WRLD's longtime collaborator and friend benny blanco, is the first official new single from Juice WRLD this year. Eminem, who praised Juice WRLD previously stating "his potential was so off the charts," first collaborated with Juice WRLD on his first posthumous release "Godzilla," which recently spiked in streams due to the Eminem x Fortnite Big Bang event. benny blanco notably collaborated with Juice WRLD on singles "Graduation" and "Roses."

In April of 2020, Juice's mother Carmela Wallace announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund, which receives additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records in addition to individual donations.
"I can recall Jarad playing Eminem's music on repeat at home because he was a huge fan. This is a bittersweet moment for me; I am happy that Jarad had a chance to make music with someone he admired and sad that he cannot be here to take in the moment; Jarad left us way too soon." - Carmela Wallace

The Live Free 999 Fund honors the legacy of her son by supporting young people in their battles and to do so with love, joy, and emotional honesty. Live Free 999 encourages anyone struggling with mental health and addiction to reach out and get help. Text LF999 to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line for free crisis counseling.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0097401 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004645824432373 secs