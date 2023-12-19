Lil Dicky Announces 'Penith (The Dave Soundtrack)'





Eight years since his last studio album, PENITH is more than just a compilation from the series. The album represents a complete and cherished body of work, showcasing Lil Dicky's unique artistic journey and dedication. Fans have long awaited his musical comeback, and this is the first step, with big plans for more original music on the horizon.



PENITH is not only a reflection of Lil Dicky's evolution as an artist but also a celebration of his creative vision, marrying the essence of his show with his broader musical ambitions. The album is now available for pre-sale. Physical pre-orders will be available on December 18.



Regarding the first single, "Mr. McAdams,"



Lil Dicky, aka Dave Burd, is a multi-platinum rapper, comedian, and actor. His rapid ascent began with "Ex-Boyfriend," which garnered over a million YouTube views in 24 hours. His 2015 debut album "Professional Rapper," featuring artists like



The hit single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) PLATINUM-selling and acclaimed rapper Lil Dicky (aka Dave Burd) is set to make a triumphant return with the release of PENITH (The DAVE Soundtrack), a collection of 22 songs featured across three seasons of his hit show DAVE. The album will be available on January 19, 2024. The first single from the album is "Mr. McAdams," the viral song featured earlier this year on the critically acclaimed show.Eight years since his last studio album, PENITH is more than just a compilation from the series. The album represents a complete and cherished body of work, showcasing Lil Dicky's unique artistic journey and dedication. Fans have long awaited his musical comeback, and this is the first step, with big plans for more original music on the horizon.PENITH is not only a reflection of Lil Dicky's evolution as an artist but also a celebration of his creative vision, marrying the essence of his show with his broader musical ambitions. The album is now available for pre-sale. Physical pre-orders will be available on December 18.Regarding the first single, "Mr. McAdams," Lil Dicky added, "This song is a tongue-in-cheek 'shoot your shot' at even your dream girl kind of jam. It's for all the dreamers out there! Everyone has a dream. Never has a song represented a manifestation to me more than this one, as eventually, I would be on the set of my TV show shooting the music video for it with Rachel McAdams and Brad Pitt. As surreal as life gets. These are my idols. True icons."Lil Dicky, aka Dave Burd, is a multi-platinum rapper, comedian, and actor. His rapid ascent began with "Ex-Boyfriend," which garnered over a million YouTube views in 24 hours. His 2015 debut album "Professional Rapper," featuring artists like Snoop Dogg and T-Pain, topped several charts.The hit single " Freaky Friday " has over 1.6 billion streams. In 2019, he released "Earth," raising over $800k for environmental and COVID-19 causes. Burd co-created, writes, and stars in "DAVE," the critically acclaimed FX comedy based on his life, now in its third season and featuring notable guests like Brad Pitt and Drake.



