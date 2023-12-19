Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 19/12/2023

Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' At Chateau Marmont

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Miley Cyrus brought out her "Jingle Bells" during a recent concert at Chateau Marmont. During the private concert, the GRAMMY nominee performed her hit singles "Flowers" and "Used to Be Young," along with other covers and unreleased music.

The performance celebrated her six GRAMMY nominations, including nods for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and more.

"Used To Be Young" was released in August, Miley's first new music offering since the release of her critically and commercially acclaimed album Endless Summer Vacation which featured her hit single "Flowers" and twelve additional tracks.

A true worldwide smash, "Flowers" spent 8 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 - a personal best for Miley. "Flowers" was #1 on US Pop Radio for 10 weeks and is the fastest running song in nearly a decade to achieve the position. "Flowers" has streamed four billion times and was the fastest song in history to hit 500 million streams on Spotify. It's officially the longest running UK #1 single by a female solo artist.






