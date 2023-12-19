Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Digital Life and Gaming 19/12/2023

Pogues & Kirsty Maccoll Lead Web Top 100 With 'Fairytale Of New York'

Hot Songs Around The World

Greedy
Tate McRae
293 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
365 entries in 28 charts
Snowman
Sia
175 entries in 16 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1209 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1057 entries in 25 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
385 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
214 entries in 15 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
72 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
265 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
588 entries in 23 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
285 entries in 19 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
248 entries in 21 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Web Top 100 chart for December 16, 2023, showcases a festive atmosphere with classic holiday songs taking the lead. This chart, reflecting the most popular songs based on web traffic on Top40-Charts.com, offers a unique glimpse into the songs that are captivating audiences worldwide during the holiday season.

Pogues & Kirsty MacColl's "Fairytale Of New York" claims the number one spot, showcasing the timeless appeal of this holiday classic. The song's rise to the top is a testament to its enduring popularity and the joy it brings during the festive season. Following closely, Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" holds the second position, indicating its continued appeal across diverse audiences. The song's consistent presence in the chart highlights its widespread popularity and Harlow's significant impact on the music scene.

Wham!'s "Last Christmas" occupies the third position, further cementing its status as a perennial holiday favorite. The song's annual return to the charts highlights its enduring popularity and the festive spirit it embodies. Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" moves up to the fourth position, showcasing the diverse musical tastes of the global audience. The song's consistent performance on the chart is indicative of its growing popularity and the appeal of its music.



Rounding out the top five is Tate McRae's "Greedy," a song that continues to capture hearts globally. Its success on the chart underscores McRae's talent and the universal appeal of her music. The chart also welcomes other new entries and re-entries of holiday songs, reflecting the onset of the festive season. Notable among these are "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee and "Si No Estas" by Inigo Quintero, both re-entering the chart and adding to the holiday cheer.

This latest chart from the Web Top 100 not only highlights the current favorites in the music world but also gives insights into emerging trends and artists who are shaping the future of music globally. With a blend of new entries, steady favorites, and seasonal classics, the chart is a vivid snapshot of the global music scene as of December 16, 2023.






