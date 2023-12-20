The Rolling Stones Release 'Mess It Up' Video Starring Nicholas Hoult





THE ROLLING STONES - STONES TOUR '24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS:

Sun, 28th Apr 2024 NRG Stadium Houston, TX

Thu, 2nd May 2024 Jazz Fest New Orleans, LA

Tue, 7th May 2024 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ

Sat, 11th May 2024 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV

Wed, 15th May 2024 Lumen Field Seattle, WA

Thu, 23rd May 2024 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Sun, 26th May 2024 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Thu, 30th May 2024 Gillette Stadium Foxboro, MA

Mon, 3rd Jun 2024 Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL

Fri, 7th Jun 2024 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

Tue, 11th Jun 2024 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA

Sat, 15th Jun 2024 Cleveland Browns Stadium Cleveland, OH

Thu, 20th Jun 2024 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO

Thu, 27th Jun 2024 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

Sun, 30th Jun 2024 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

Fri, 5th Jul 2024 BC Place Vancouver, BC

Wed, 10th Jul 2024 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA

Sat, 13th Jul 2024 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, CA

Wed, 17th Jul 2024 Levi's® Stadium Santa Clara, CA



Hackney Diamonds is the Stones first studio set of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. The album charted at #1 in 19 territories around the world selling over a million units since release. Lead single Angry is nominated for Best Rock Song at 2024's GRAMMY® Awards, whilst the single became the Stones first Top 40 single in the UK in 18 years.

