Franchise X, Valiant Eagle Inc Subsidiary, Secures Sony Orchard Deal For Belle Aire's "Vogue" Remix

Facebook: @valianteagleinc New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Franchise X Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTC: PSRU), is proud to announce the collaboration with Sony Orchard for the exclusive distribution of the highly anticipated remix of Belle Aire's debut single, "Vogue." This extraordinary release features former Super Model Beverly Peele and Lady Toma a prominent celebrity influencer promising a musical experience that transcends boundaries. The release is a Strategic partnership with DCat Cornelius and his Music Company. DCat is an industry professional that's worked with artists such as: Snoop Dogg, George Clinton, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire, Womack & Womack and more. The original single dropped last month.Belle Aire, a gifted songwriter and music artist based in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, has deep roots in the arts, stemming from her upbringing in San Diego. Influenced by iconic figures such as Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, and Toni Braxton. Belle Aire's musical journey has seen collaborations with notable artists like Keith Washington, Dark Child, Ike Turner, and Joe Ryan, all of whom continue to shape her artistic vision.Inspired by the character of Annie, symbolizing resilience and the pursuit of dreams against all odds, Belle Aire has found her artistic home in Electronic Dance Music (EDM). Her belief in the universal appeal and ageless allure of EDM's rhythm fuels her passion to bring joy and dance to audiences of all ages.Belle Aire's dynamic vocal prowess and captivating choreography position her as a significant force in the EDM scene, reminiscent of iconic female talents like Ultra Naté, Crystal Waters, and The Weather Girls. With ambitions to win a Grammy, top music charts, headline prestigious events like EDC, and collaborate with EDM luminaries Zedd, Diplo, and David Guetta, Belle Aire is not only a musical force but also a compassionate advocate, planning to establish a foundation supporting abused women and children.Embodying the idea of "Living Beyond The Dream," Belle Aire is set to release the remix of "Vogue," featuring former supermodel Beverly Peele and music sensation Lady Toma, on January 5th, 2024. As Belle Aire gears up for her summer 2024 tour, her rapid ascent as a social media sensation reflects the growing excitement around her explosive musical journey.The global EDM market, according to business research insights, reached USD 8.23 billion in 2021, with a projected CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period, expecting to reach USD 12.975 billion by 2027. Belle Aire's emergence aligns perfectly with this thriving industry, capturing the hearts of a diverse and enthusiastic audience.https://www.businessresearchinsights.com/market-reports/electronic-dance-music-edm-market-102819#:~:text=The%20global%20electronic%20dance%20music,7.88%25%20during%20the%20forecast%20period.For more information and updates on Belle Aire and her music, please visitwww.belleairemusic.comFranchise X Entertainment, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU), is a dynamic entertainment company dedicated to fostering emerging talent and creating memorable experiences through music, film, and multimedia content.Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on energizing celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement in media through music, sports, and technology for the millennial generation.Investor inquiries: [email protected] Website: www.valianteagle.netTwitter: @valianteagleincFacebook: @valianteagleinc



