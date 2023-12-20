Zach Bryan Wraps Up His Most Successful Year To Date





It serves as the follow-up to his fully sold-out Burn Burn Burn world tour in 2023, which saw him breaking multiple venue attendance records along the way. Head Top40-Charts.com for 2024 tour details! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter, and producer Zach Bryan has wrapped up a momentous year after receiving three 2024 Grammy Award nominations — "Best Country Album" for Zach Bryan as well as "Best Country Song" and "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" for his 2x-Platinum hit " I Remember Everything " (feat. Kacey Musgraves).Zach was named as Billboard's "Top New Artist" for 2023 - the first Country artist to ever claim the title. Additionally, he took home three more Billboard Music Awards: "Top Rock Song" for the now 6x-Platinum "Something in the Orange," "Top Rock Album" for American Heartbreak, and "Top Rock Artist."In addition to those achievements, Bryan's self-titled album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, while all 16 tracks debuted in the Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts simultaneously.Hit single " I Remember Everything " (feat. Kacey Musgraves) also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a career first for both artists. The album continues to make waves, ranking high on prestigious "Best of 2023" lists such as The New York Times, NPR, Time Magazine, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and more. Zach Bryan was quickly followed by the prolific artist's Boys Of Faith EP, which includes the title track with Bon Iver as well as " Sarah's Place " featuring Noah Kahan. He recently released the rustic video for "Boys of Faith" (feat. Bon Iver), directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen (Olivia Rodrigo, Joji). Starring Archie Madekwe (Midsommar, Saltburn), Suzanna Son (The Idol), Sunny Suljic (Mid90s), and Ben Groh (God's Time, Mutt), the visual is based on Bryan's own concept.In 2023 alone, Bryan amassed more than 7.3 billion streams and brought his career tally of RIAA Gold & Platinum single and album certifications to 19.With 2023 winding to a close, Bryan now looks to next year and the launch of The Quittin Time 2024 Tour. The massive ten-month trek, which will stop at stadiums and major arenas across North America, includes guests such as Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, The War And Treaty, Mt. Joy, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, SunDown47, and Levi Turner.It serves as the follow-up to his fully sold-out Burn Burn Burn world tour in 2023, which saw him breaking multiple venue attendance records along the way. Head Top40-Charts.com for 2024 tour details!



