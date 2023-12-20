

Since the release of her 2021 album, Loose Ends, Annabel has continued to develop her sound by working with an array of esteemed collaborators, including Bleu McAuley (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers) and Bonnie Hayes (Bonnie Raitt, Bette Midler, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian singer and songwriter Annabel Gutherz reveals her new single, "Eclipse," out today on all streaming platforms.Blending classic rock influences with modern pop sounds, " Eclipse " is a vivid and textured song that showcases an artist who has found her voice. The new single was co-written with and produced by Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Jason Mraz, Colbie Caillat) and Bret "Epic" Mazur (Crazy Town, Prince, The Black Eyed Peas)."'Eclipse' is about my tendency to compare myself to others and the impact this has on my self-esteem," Annabel says. "I would rather be concentrated on purpose than consumed by comparison despite how challenging it may be at times, especially given the ubiquitous nature of social media. This single showcases my desire to focus on my own path and nurture my inner confidence."Born and raised in Montreal, Annabel Gutherz creates timeless music that speaks to the soul of what it means to be human. Combining her compelling and diaristic storytelling with honeyed melodies, distinct vocals, and her keen musical intuition, Annabel's songs take listeners on a heartfelt journey packed with raw honesty and emotional conviction.Since the release of her 2021 album, Loose Ends, Annabel has continued to develop her sound by working with an array of esteemed collaborators, including Bleu McAuley (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers) and Bonnie Hayes (Bonnie Raitt, Bette Midler, David Crosby). Fiercely committed to her craft, Annabel also holds a baccalaureate and a master's degree in songwriting from Berklee College of Music. With her undeniable talent and more music in the works for 2024, Annabel Gutherz is certainly an artist to keep on your radar.



