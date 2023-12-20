|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Ally Brooke Announces Engagement With Music Exec Will Bracey
Hot Songs Around The World
Greedy
Tate McRae
315 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
376 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
296 entries in 19 charts
Snowman
Sia
192 entries in 17 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
81 entries in 23 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
398 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
216 entries in 15 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1235 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1081 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
444 entries in 7 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
173 entries in 17 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
590 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
367 entries in 22 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
278 entries in 24 charts
Most read news of the week
Bebe Rexha Drops 'It's On (The Official Song Of The FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023)' Music Video
The Blue Note Quintet (Gerald Clayton, Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross, Kendrick Scott, Matt Brewer) To Embark On 2024 Tour
Megyn Kelly Calls For A Taylor Swift Boycott Following Her Attendance At A Gaza Fundraising Comedy Show
Jonas Brothers To Headline Pre-Game Concert For NHL Stadium Series At MetLife Stadium In February 2024