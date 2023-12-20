Ally Brooke Announces Engagement With Music Exec Will Bracey





Last night, Will staged a romantic proposal to his long-time girlfriend Ally Brooke at a private art gallery in Manhattan - and she said "yes!" The ring was designed in Turkey by a private jeweler.



The couple first met in 2015 when Will joined Fifth Harmony's team as their tour manager and officially got together at the end of 2015. They currently both reside in Los Angeles, CA, and have a home in Winter Park, FL.



Will is a seasoned professional in the music industry with 15 years dedicated to tour managing global superstars such as



2023 has been an exciting year for Ally Brooke! The EMMY-Award winner returned to the pop music scene with the release of her single "Gone To Bed" and holiday EP Under the Tree. Most recently, Ally teamed up with

