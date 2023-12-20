Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 20/12/2023

Ally Brooke Announces Engagement With Music Exec Will Bracey
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global pop superstar and Fifth Harmony alumni Ally Brooke and seasoned music industry executive Will Bracey are headed to the altar! People Magazine exclusively announced their engagement earlier today.

Last night, Will staged a romantic proposal to his long-time girlfriend Ally Brooke at a private art gallery in Manhattan - and she said "yes!" The ring was designed in Turkey by a private jeweler.

The couple first met in 2015 when Will joined Fifth Harmony's team as their tour manager and officially got together at the end of 2015. They currently both reside in Los Angeles, CA, and have a home in Winter Park, FL.

Will is a seasoned professional in the music industry with 15 years dedicated to tour managing global superstars such as Fifth Harmony and Justin Bieber. He still currently works with the latter, serving as the Director of Operations.

2023 has been an exciting year for Ally Brooke! The EMMY-Award winner returned to the pop music scene with the release of her single "Gone To Bed" and holiday EP Under the Tree. Most recently, Ally teamed up with Fifth Harmony bandmate Dinah Jane for a wholesome rendition of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." It marks the first collaboration between any of the former Fifth Harmony members since the band announced their hiatus in 2018. The multi-platinum duo will perform the track this Thursday, December 21 on The Kelly Clarkson Show - an early Christmas present for Harmonizers everywhere!
Ending the year with the perfect winter proposal, 2024 will find the newly engaged couple one step closer to declaring their "Everlasting Love" ❤️






