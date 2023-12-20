Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 20/12/2023

2024 Metal Hall Of Fame To Induct Eddie Trunk, Mick Mars, Sebastian Bach, Tim "Ripper" Owens And Biohazard Among Others

Hot Songs Around The World

Snowman
Sia
175 entries in 16 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
386 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
366 entries in 28 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
215 entries in 15 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
294 entries in 26 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
73 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1210 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1058 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
265 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
588 entries in 23 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
285 entries in 19 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
249 entries in 21 charts
2024 Metal Hall Of Fame To Induct Eddie Trunk, Mick Mars, Sebastian Bach, Tim "Ripper" Owens And Biohazard Among Others
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 2024, 7th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala "The most important night in Hard Rock and Heavy Metal" will take place on January 24, 2024, at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove, Anaheim, CA, and will be hosted by radio Icon / 2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductee Eddie Trunk, and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin. The event will include a special 40th Anniversary Induction for Eddie Trunk, with surprise guests, live music performances, and an All-Star Jam.

2024 METAL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:
EDDIE TRUNK (Special 40th Anniversary Induction)
MICK MARS (Special video induction)
SEBASTIAN BACH (Inducted by WENDY DIO)
TIM "RIPPER" OWENS (KK's Priest, Judas Priest, Iced Earth)
CARLOS CAVAZO (Quiet Riot)
PENELOPE SPHEERIS (Producer/Director: Decline of Western Civilization, Wayne's World)
MIKEAL MAGLIERI - WHISKY a Go Go, Rainbow Bar & Grill
CLEOPATRA RECORDS
BIOHAZARD
SURPRISE GUESTS, PERFORMANCES, & ALL STAR JAM!!

GET TICKETS HERE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-annual-metal-hall-of-fame-gala-tickets-771963873727

"The 2024 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala is going to be another exciting night, with some legendary artists performing and sharing some great stories," says Metal Hall of Fame President Pat Gesualdo.


The Metal Hall of Fame is a non profit, volunteer organization dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making Hard Rock and Heavy Metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation. 100% of proceeds from Metal Hall of Fame events go to preserving Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Music for future generations, and also bring free music programs to help special needs children and wounded veterans in health facilities and community centers.,






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0089729 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0056838989257812 secs