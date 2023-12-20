Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 20/12/2023

The Rayon Release New Single "Driving"

Hot Songs Around The World

Strangers
Kenya Grace
270 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
589 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
305 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
371 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
290 entries in 19 charts
Snowman
Sia
182 entries in 17 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
75 entries in 23 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
216 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
392 entries in 20 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1222 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1069 entries in 25 charts
Atemlos Durch Die Nacht
Helene Fischer
443 entries in 7 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
365 entries in 22 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
253 entries in 21 charts
The Rayon Release New Single "Driving"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Portland, Oregon based four-piece Rayon, have a self-described sound as, "a life-long post punk and Sonic Youth fan trying to reconcile their love of The Kinks and 60's British Pop."

The bands latest single, "Driving" comes off of the bands 2022 album, Colour - released on vinyl via Little Cloud Records. Recorded straight to tape, the single has cheekily become referred to as, "The Devil Song" by other members in the band due to its abandonment of the typical 2/4/8 rhythm patterns, instead being played with a 3 and 5 pattern, making the track seem to have a time-signature change, when in fact there is not one to speak of. Instead, "Driving" remains in a 4/4 pattern through its entirety. Some wicked trickery at the hands of frontman and main songwriter, Eric Sabatino.

Here, single-note-layered drones accompanied by flange effected bass guitar and Rickenbacker rhythm give the track its interesting texture. With the initial rhythm section being created on a looped beat courtesy of a Sequential Drumtraks machine, later being layered over with live drums helped the track take form into its final incarnation.

The lyrics on, "Driving" leave the listener up to decipher under their own personal interpretation, which can often be a more beneficial approach to allow a song to unfold and exist within subjective meanings of the moment for each individual. With lines like, "To wait, To win, Ready to begin,"… and "When you don't know the language where you're trying to stand", help open up a visual and audio cortex that can enfold the listener into the world of unique sound that is Rayon. So listener; you must now ask yourself, are you ready to begin?

Check out Rayon, Colour in full here if you like what you hear.

Driving
Roman the Published Writer
Blue Nights
Small Life






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0087991 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0042409896850586 secs